The Washington Football Team isn't going back to the postseason, but this remains a busy week and a busy time. WFT will spend its offseason looking for the next quarterback of the future. That could come via a trade for a veteran or using the 11th selection in the 2022 NFL Draft on a top name - with coach Ron Rivera conceding that even an idea like paying for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson could be in play.

