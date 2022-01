MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Beginning next Wednesday, if you want to go out to eat in Minneapolis or St. Paul you’ll need to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test. “If you’re coming downtown, if you’re coming to a restaurant, you’re going to a show, going to see the Wild or Timberwolves, go get your vaccination cards,” Erik Hansen, director of Economic Policy and Development with the city of Minneapolis, said. “Please go get vaccinated. It’s the easiest way to get in to a business.” The recent surge in cases forced both mayors to work together to find a way...

