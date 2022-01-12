ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

Zodiac Time Coffee & Wine now open inside The Shops at Willow Bend in Plano

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 3 days ago

The eatery offers coffee, tea, sandwiches,...

plano.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

Related
DFW Community News

Foodie Friday: Primo’s MX Kitchen

The Flower Mound River Walk is at it again, ladies and gents! First Sfereco with its amazing Texas-inspired Italian food menu and now Primo’s MX Kitchen where you can find some true Tex-Mex cuisine!. Just like Sfereco, Primo’s was created by Refined Hospitality Concepts and the care and detail...
FLOWER MOUND, TX
DFW Community News

A Trulucks Valentine

Truluck’s Dine-In special Valentine’s Menu will include a Maine Lobster Ravioli made with a butter poached tail, handmade lobster ravioli, artichokes, mushrooms and spinach with smoked pecorino cream and tomato confit for $89 (Offered 2/11-2/14). To complement this delicious dish, Truluck’s suggests a white wine pairing of Feudo...
DALLAS, TX
DFW Community News

Deep Ellum Brewing Company Just Got Scooped Up by Monster

Dallas’s own Deep Ellum Brewing Company is now part of the Monster energy drink family. The California-based Monster Beverage Corporation is acquiring the popular, decade-old Deep Ellum Brewing as part of a larger transaction, scooping up its owners Canarchy. ABC 8 reports that Monster spent $330 million in cash to acquire the self-described “craft brewery collective” Canarchy, as part of Monster’s new pivot into alcoholic beverages.
DALLAS, TX
DFW Community News

Local gym owner’s unconventional journey leads to successful franchise

Jesse James Leyva hadn’t been in his new Outlaw FitCamp by Jesse James facility in Flower Mound for more than a few hours when friend and business partner Kay Simms strolled into his office and placed a familiar piece of paper on his desk. It was an old “going out of business” letter to Leyva’s customers from his previous gym, Texas Sports Club, 15 years ago.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Plano, TX
Food & Drinks
Plano, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Restaurants
City
Plano, TX
Plano, TX
Restaurants
DFW Community News

Start Making Your Valentine’s Day Reservations

Benjamin Franklin famously once said, “If you fail to plan, you are planning to fail!” It is never too early to start planning for a special day, especially when it involves spending time with a special person. That is why even though we are still weeks away from Valentine’s Day, it is not too early to start planning. Not only will it relieve the stress of trying to plan something last minute, but you will also be able to get the best reservations and the best deals.
RESTAURANTS
DFW Community News

Sweets For Your Dallas Valentine

When we think of Valentine’s Day we tend to think of chocolate, love, and presents, yet most of us don’t know that Valentine’s Day has its roots in an ancient Roman fertility festival called Lupercalia. It was a festival celebrating early spring, fertility, the ancestors, and love. The ancient priests would sacrifice a goat and then make their way around the perimeter of the city of Rome, lightly tapping women on the way with strips of the blood-soaked goat’s skin. No one thought this was strange, as this was an invitation for the spirits of the ancestors to re-incarnate through the cycle of rebirth and ensure fertility. At the end of the day single girls would write their names and place them into an urn. Each bachelor would pick a name out of the urn and would spend the year with her — thus ensuring fertility for the community.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee#Soft Drinks#Pastries#Food Drink#Zodiac Time Coffee Wine#Willow Bend
DFW Community News

Amazon Plans to Open a Store at Galleria Dallas

Amazon is planning to open at store at Galleria Dallas later this year in a space where the company has hundreds of employees next door. According to a report by The Dallas Morning News, the e-commerce giant is the largest tenant in the Galleria Towers connected to the three-level mall at LBJ Freeway and the Dallas North Tollway. Amazon’s tech hub has been a tenant there since 2014.
DALLAS, TX
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
74K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy