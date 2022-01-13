ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Cross declares first-ever blood crisis amid Omicron surge

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 14 hours ago
The American Red Cross is facing a national blood crisis – its worst blood shortage in over a decade, posing a concerning risk to patient care. Amid this crisis, doctors have been forced to make difficult decisions about who receives blood transfusions and who will need to wait until more products...

hutchpost.com

Comments / 0

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

