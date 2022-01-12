ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coding & Programming

I’ve got a code in my node

Daily Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday morning I woke up with a frog in my throat and a code in my node. I felt like a creature from the Black Lagoon. I’d gone to bed feeling fine; looking forward to some plans made for the next day. I’d read a chapter or two of a new...

dailyjournalonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
92.9 THE LAKE

Yes, You Should Put Aluminum Foil in Your Dishwasher – Here’s Why

At our house, we have a love-hate relationship with our dishwasher. We love the fact that the machine gives us a place to store all of our dirty dishes until they are washed. The dishwasher is to our dirty dishes as our treadmill is to our dirty clothes. It's an electrical storage device that is used as it is intended only every once in a while.
ELECTRONICS
Apartment Therapy

I’ve Painted My Walls Countless Times, And I Swear by this Paint Trick for Total Color Confidence

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When I refreshed my bedroom paint color last spring, I stared at what felt like millions of paint swatches. The room had been painted in Silver Song (1557), one of Benjamin Moore’s slightly greige grays, for nearly 10 years, and it was time for a change. Naturally, I turned to medium-tone grays with blue undertones. My painter laughed at my adventurousness, too.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Portland Mercury

I might go to bed now I've got work in the morning

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. And now here he was sitting on the couch in my apartment meters from my bedroom. I saw him walking down the street blocks away from me, I was tempted to wave but couldn't muster the courage. And then he flagged me down. I'm thankful the distance hid my blushing. I don't know exactly how it happened. It all seems a blur. We grabbed a coffee nearby; I'm having trouble remembering what we discussed. I remember needing to grab something in my apartment nearby and inviting him in. I watched him take off his coat. He asked for some tea and then sat down on the couch. Without hesitating I said, "Brilliant!" in the worst British accent that ever left my mouth and started making the tea; I didn't ask what kind he wanted. I made small talk while the water heated up. I was incredibly frustrated to find myself anxiously waiting for the water to steam. It was a chai tea I added honey and vanilla soymilk to. I placed the cups on a plate to bring them over to the couch. He complimented the lay out of my apartment. THE PAINTING! That's what we were talking about. It was strange, I wanted desperately to grab my pen and notebook and hide behind them. I felt exposed. I felt revealed. I already felt naked. He asked me my thoughts on the painting. I told him it was only a print, but I had seen it before hanging in a museum. I told him about how the interplay between the blues and the reds just spoke to me. He asked me my thoughts on the brush strokes. I moved my hand to push my hair behind my ear. My clumsy hand somehow hit his cup.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Node#My Bed#Kidneys#Sudafed#Jello
Food Network

The One Word I’ve Stopped Using When I Talk to My Daughter About Food

One of the things I’m learning as a parent is that there are a lot of questions I don’t know how to answer. Kids are pretty famous for asking “why?” ad infinitum so I have always been prepared to test the limits of my scientific knowledge and philosophical reasoning — but what I never expected was to be stumped by some of the day-to-day stuff like, “is this food healthy?”
RELATIONSHIPS
Taste Of Home

What Causes a Pan to Warp—and How Do I Fix It?

From scratches to dents to burnt-on stains, pots and pans go through the wringer. While these battle scars are more annoyances than they are actual issues, damaged cookware can become a problem when it’s hard to use. If you have a warped pan or two in your collection, the uneven surface may affect how your food cooks.
LIFESTYLE
Apartment Therapy

I Got These Adorable Containers for My 3-Year-Old Niece — But They Were So Great, I Use Them Too!

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. What’s not to love about snacks? They’re tasty and convenient, and we all have our favorites! Every snacker has a preferred method: Some of us keep bags of chips within arm’s reach, and others diligently pour individual servings into separate containers. I’m known to wrap my snacks in a paper towel most of the time, but even I have to admit it can be a bit wasteful. I didn’t plan on adding to my food storage solutions at home any time soon, but while shopping around for gifts for my family, I came across these super cute snack containers from Zip Top, a brand that AT editors already love!
SHOPPING
Lifehacker

How to Remove Rust Stains With Stuff That's Already in Your Home

Rust may form on certain types of metal, but it can damage more than that. Its distinctive, deep reddish-brown color easily transfers to other materials, resulting in stains. Unfortunately, getting rust stains out of clothing, carpet, and off of surfaces like porcelain and ceramic requires some effort. Fortunately, you (probably) already have what you need for the task at home. Here are a few ways to remove rust stains using stuff from your pantry or under your sink.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Coding & Programming
SPY

These Baby Humidifiers Will Help Everyone Breathe Easy and Sleep Soundly

When it comes to outfitting your baby or child’s room, parents typically think of the big stuff, i.e. crib, changing table, bookshelf, sound machine, and some very cute wall decals. But one of the most important items that will keep your baby, and in turn, you, sleeping well is one of the best baby humidifiers. Children get an average of six to eight colds per year. A humidifier for babies may be able to reduce their level of congestion, helping them sleep more soundly. Humidifiers also add moisture to the air to help children with dry skin and reduce the occurrence...
AMAZON
The Kitchn

The Last Thing to Do with a Jar of Mayonnaise Before You Rinse It Out

You learn a lot about your future spouse when you eat with them. One of the things I learned about my husband was that he likes to dip cooked broccoli in mayonnaise. I found this out many years ago when we were eating a meal with friends, and my now husband asked for mayo. I couldn’t figure out what he wanted it for until I watched, incredulous, as he swooped the broccoli through the mayo and popped it into his mouth with a smile. Guess who regularly uses mayo as a broccoli condiment now? Yep, our entire family of seven — including me!
HOME & GARDEN
Allrecipes.com

I Found a New Method for Scrambling Eggs and It's the Only One I'll Use From Now On

I could quite happily eat scrambled eggs every day. I love them for breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner — and nothing is more soothing when I'm under the weather. I take great care when scrambling eggs because I have very specific expectations. I want them soft, creamy, not at all dry, and quite possibly a bit less "done" than some people like them. My go-to method for years has been: (for two of us) 5 large eggs, 1 large yolk, salt and pepper, and a splash of cream. I cook the whisked eggs in butter, over the lowest heat possible on the stove, stirring constantly, for a very long time. But recently, I've come across a true game-changer on the scrambled eggs front. This not only ensures the soft texture I want, but it also allows me to finish the rest of the meal without too much multitasking, or cold eggs.
LIFESTYLE
TechRadar

How often should you flip or rotate your mattress?

If you’re wondering how often you should flip or rotate your mattress, the answer depends on the type of mattress you have. Bed design has improved greatly in the last several years, so while the common advice was to rotate or flip mattresses regularly to keep them in good shape, that isn’t the case for every single one.
HOME & GARDEN
Taste Of Home

How to Get Rid of Pink Mold in the Shower

Cleaning your bathroom involves all kinds of sights that are not pleasant. Things like soap scum, hard water spots and shower curtain mildew come with the territory. But what about that weird pink mold at the bottom of your shower?. Follow this tutorial and every surface will soon be sparkling....
HOME & GARDEN
The Kitchn

This Laundry Detergent Does Magical Things to My Dish Towels

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When I get in the cooking zone, I’ve got every pot and pan deployed, every burner aglow, and every square inch of counter space in use. At the end of it all, one thing is abundantly clear: Keeping my kitchen towels clean is the furthest thing from my mind. In fact, my towels end up looking like Jackson Pollock paintings (if Jackson Pollock painted with food … and his elbows). They’re invariably a mottled mishmash of tomato sauce, greasy meat drippings, and black goo from my cast iron pans. I made peace with having nothing but stained towels long ago, but it turns out that might have been premature thinking.
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

You've Been Storing Limes And Lemons Wrong Your Entire Life

We are all out here trying to be adults and sometimes we have no idea what we're doing. For example, TikTok user @sidneyraz has dedicated their entire account to things they wish they would've known earlier, and it's super relatable. Their account includes everyday tasks that many of us have been doing inefficiently or incorrectly without even knowing it, like measuring sticky foods or tying running shoes.
LIFESTYLE
TechCrunch

Meet Bob, a cute little dishwasher that saves water and zaps bacteria

I rarely cover washing machines or dishwashers here on TechCrunch, mostly because there’s rarely a startup angle, and, let’s face it, unless it is able to dance the Macarena, dishwashers are dull as dishwater, as the Brits like to mumble into their cups of tea. Daan Tech’s Bob Global fits the bill; it’s ultra-compact and perfect for apartment dwellers, as it doesn’t have to be plumbed in. It comes with a built-in one-gallon integrated water tank, and the company claims it uses only a fifth of the water that regular hand-washing does.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy