Bill Belisle, one of the most successful high school sports coaches in American sports history, is dead at 92. He served as the hockey head coach at Mount Saint Charles since 1975, Belisle’s remarkable run included many significant milestones, among them: 26 consecutive state titles (1978-2003); 32 state championships in 41 years at the helm; 990 wins entering the 2016-17 campaign; two first overall NHL draft picks, including Brian Lawton, the first-ever American to be selected first overall in 1983 and Bryan Berard in 1995; and more than 20 Mounties who have gone on to be drafted by NHL clubs, including 2015 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame inductee Mathieu Schneider.

