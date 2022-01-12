ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

News Watch

weiu.net
 3 days ago

Thursday is an important day for those planning on running for office. Thursday, January...

www.weiu.net

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says the House will pass a bill combining both of Congress's voting rights measures TODAY as Biden heads to Capitol Hill to convince Manchin and Senate Democrats to get on board

The House of Representatives will vote on election reform legislation that combines previous versions written up in the House and Senate on Thursday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues in a letter last night. On Thursday afternoon President Joe Biden is heading to the United States Capitol to convince all 50...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#News Watch#Voter Registration#House Of Representatives#U S Senate#The State Senate#General Assembly
Salon

Maddow's bombshell: MSNBC host reveals suspicious link between GOP's "forged" election documents

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. MSNBC's Rachel Maddow has been offering in-depth analysis of MAGA Republicans' efforts to undermine the Electoral College results in states that now-President Joe Biden won in 2020, including sending out fake electors. And in a recent broadcast, the liberal MSNBC host reported that those fake electors tried to pull off that deception in "at least" five different states.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

'It's up to states to do the right thing': Biden tells states to ignore Supremes and impose vax mandates anyway after SCOTUS votes 6-3 to BLOCK his federal order

President Biden urged businesses to bring in vaccine mandates on their own and pushed states to 'do the right thing' after the Supreme Court voted 6-3 to block his sweeping rules on private companies in a crushing blow to his pandemic response. The high court did however allow a vaccine...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Florida Phoenix

Gov. DeSantis impatient for Supreme Court to decide Biden vax mandate challenge

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Update: After the governor completed his remarks, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the vaccine mandate for large employers but allowed the one for health-care workers. Read more here. Gov. Ron DeSantis despaired Thursday that the U.S. Supreme Court has not yet ruled on legal challenges to the Biden administration’s vaccine mandates for large businesses […] The post Gov. DeSantis impatient for Supreme Court to decide Biden vax mandate challenge appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Arizona Republican dodges questions on fake electors letter saying Trump won

Arizona State Republican Representative Jake Hoffman has been filmed dodging questions about a letter he signed falsely stating that electors in the state voted for Donald Trump following the 2020 election. When Mr Hoffman was asked by 12News why he signed the fake declaration, he simply walked away. Richard Ruelas of the Arizona Republic followed up with Mr Hoffman, asking him “on what authority did you find yourself as an elector?”“In unprecedented times, unprecedented action does occur,” Mr Hoffman said. “There’s no case law, there’s no precedent that exists as to whether or not an election that’s currently being...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Kayleigh McEnany appears before Capitol riot committee, reports say

Kayleigh McEnany has reportedly testified before Congress’s 6 January insurrection committee, marking one of the highest-profile contributions to the investigation so far for a former Trump administration official.On Wednesday, investigators reportedly virtually questioned Ms McEnany, who served as White House press secretary and a Trump 2020 campaign spokesperson.The House select committee probing the 6 January riots at the US Capitol announced their intent to seek information from the former press official last month, writing that Ms McEnany “"made multiple public statements from the White House and elsewhere about purported fraud in the November 2020 election.”The Independent has attempted to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Chuck Schumer's filibuster dodge for voting rights just may work

Senate Republicans have spent months blocking a pair of voting rights bills from even getting a debate. Now, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has found a way around them — and the method is, quite frankly, beautifully clever. Last year, GOP senators filibustered starting debate on both the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Lara Trump says Americans are 'desperate' to get 'Donald Trump back in office' in 2024

Fox News contributor Lara Trump joined "Fox & Friends" on Thursday to discuss the possibility of a Trump, Clinton rematch in 2024, claiming people are "desperate" to get former President Trump back in office. Trump told Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt, and Brian Kilmeade Donald Trump would secure victory at the polls if the rematch came into fruition – even despite negative media coverage.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy