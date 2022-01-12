ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Inflation hits 40-year high

newschannel6now.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA line of severe storms will cross the area this evening. Hail and strong winds are the main concerns. Investigation launched into alleged racism at City View, Bowie game....

www.newschannel6now.com

Comments / 0

Related
newschannel6now.com

“Centurion” horse unveiled in Wichita Falls

A line of severe storms will cross the area this evening. Hail and strong winds are the main concerns. Booker T. Washington STUCO donates blankets to Faith Mission. A line of severe storms will cross the area this evening. Hail and strong winds are the main concerns. Hirschi vs Argyle...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Rollercoaster of temperatures

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - As you are waking up this morning expect more brutal cold with temps mostly in the teens and 20s. Real feel values for most are in the single digits. Thankfully it is not as windy as yesterday morning. Today will be warmer than Thursday as well, we look to reach a high near 47. Overnight temps fall into the mid 30s. Saturday will be the warmest day we see for a while with a high near 72. Sunday another round of cold air returns. Next week we looks to mainly have highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s, right on par for what we should expect for this time of year. Late in the week, we may see a few showers.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Colder for the Weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We’ll remain nice and mild through the end of the week with highs in the 60s to near 70. A strong storm system taps into cold for the weekend. Highs will only be near 40 on Saturday.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

DPS encourages Texans to use iWatchTexas

A line of severe storms will cross the area this evening. Hail and strong winds are the main concerns. Student loan repayment freeze extension helps borrowers. A line of severe storms will cross the area this evening. Hail and strong winds are the main concerns. Hospice of Wichita Falls to...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Local
Texas Business
Wichita Falls, TX
Business
newschannel6now.com

Small Rain Chance

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A weak weather system brings an increase in clouds and a few light sprinkles or showers on Tuesday. The chances for light showers will be south of the Red River. Highs on Tuesday will be in the 50s. A return of sunny skies and highs in the 60s are expected for the rest of this week.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Mild weather returns Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we will have a high of 60 with mostly sunny skies. The wind will be out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph. Tuesday, we may see an isolated shower or two in our southern counties this afternoon. Wednesday, we will have a high of 64 with sunny skies.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Cool start to the week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The cold front that moved in earlier today will mean a very cold night across Texoma. Tonight will have a low near 25. Monday looks to be mostly sunny with a high near 53. Tuesday looks slightly warmer with gusty southerly winds. For the rest of the work week highs look to continue climbing. By Friday we look to see a high in the 70s. Cooler air returns next weekend.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KAAL-TV

Heaviest snow lining up to the west

A potent Alberta Clipper will be diving through the Midwest on Friday. Normally clippers do not bring big amounts of snow. They're typically more accustomed to the 'few' inches they bring. And sometimes the strong wind associated with them. This one is coming in with a lot more moisture to work with. The strenght of this system is there too.
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Investigation#Hospice Of Wichita Falls#Covid#Atmos Energy#Msu Texas
FOX 16 News

Winter storm arrives this weekend: Here’s the latest

A strong low-pressure system will pull in colder air this weekend. While mostly cold rain is expected by Saturday morning, it will transition to snow by Saturday afternoon for most of the Natural state. Several inches of snow is likely for northern parts of the state, with accumulating snow possible here in central Arkansas.
The Independent

Winter storm Izzy: ‘Potentially significant’ big freeze on its way for US

The US East Coast is set to be blasted a big freeze in the coming days but whether the forecast will play out as snow, ice, or freezing rain is still uncertain.The National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center (WPC) reported on Thursday that wintry weather is expected across the Appalachian Mountains and parts of the eastern seaboard over the weekend.A developing low pressure system will move across the Southeast this weekend, WPC reported, bringing moderately to locally heavy rain before pivoting northwards and driving the conditions up the East Coast into Monday. Strong winds could lead to high waves...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Environment
Alissa Rose

A massive bomb cyclone is about to hit Northeast America.

Experts warn the first bomb cyclone of the 2022 winter season is expected to continue to fall over the Northeast. A fast-moving system will bring the possibility of additional snow to northern parts of the area on Thursday night, affecting areas this week.
newschannel6now.com

A strong cold front arrives Friday night

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday, we will have a high of 73 with sunny skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 36 with clouds across the area. Friday, we will have a high of 73 with cloudy skies. We may have a few areas of light mist throughout the day.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Chicago Tribune

Billion-dollar disasters in 2021 — including the costliest winter storm on record — caused extensive damage in Illinois and across the country

A slew of billion-dollar weather and climate disasters struck the United States again last year, with Illinois affected by the costliest winter storm on record, according to an annual report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Last year had the second highest number of billion-dollar disasters on record and was the third costliest, based on records going back to 1980 and ...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS DFW

Spotty, Light Rain & Sleet Pellets Possible Today In Parts Of North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — On January 11 morning temperatures across North Texas again started off around freezing. A few showers and drizzle are possible, especially during the afternoon, south of Interstate-20. Isolated, light rain and a few sleet pellets could mix in southwest of the Metroplex from midday into the afternoon, but no impacts or accumulations are expected because temperatures will have warmed above freezing. Early sunshine is expected to give way to increasing clouds towards midday. Highs should climb into the mid 50s. Wednesday starts off with some clouds, but will have increasing sunshine. It will be a warmer day with highs in the mid 60s. Sunshine and dry conditions continue right into the weekend as temperatures gradually warm up. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s on Thursday and low 70s on Friday. A cold front arrives Saturday morning, returning seasonal temperatures to the area — with highs back in the mid 50s. By Sunday morning temperatures will be back around the freezing mark.
TEXAS STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs economist weighs in on inflation surge

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Wednesday the Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed inflation has jumped 7 percent in the last year, a pace not seen since 1982. The pandemic still has a hold on global business: supply chain bottlenecks, employee shortages, online shopping, all continuing to affect prices. “It’s multifaceted, that's a part of the problem," The post Colorado Springs economist weighs in on inflation surge appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
newschannel6now.com

COVID impacting rural Texoma hospitals

A line of severe storms will cross the area this evening. Hail and strong winds are the main concerns. A line of severe storms will cross the area this evening. Hail and strong winds are the main concerns.
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschannel6now.com

Electric grid vulnerable in severe winter storm, ERCOT reports. Here’s how to prepare your home

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We’re approaching the one-year anniversary of the winter storm that killed more than 200 Texans. It spurred government intervention into the state’s power grid. A new assessment report from ERCOT shows it is prepared for typical weather patterns, but there could be major challenges to the grid again if we experience another major winter storm.
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy