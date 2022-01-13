ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Notebook: Parallels between Tommy Mellott, new Montana State QB Sean Chambers

By Victor Flores 406mtsports.com
The Exponent
The Exponent
 14 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DmYF0_0dkCdPkK00

In 2018, the Wyoming football team landed a three-star recruit who was 247Sports’ 43rd-ranked dual-threat quarterback, six spots ahead of North Dakota State signee Trey Lance.

Sean Chambers backed up Tyson Vander Waal, who’s now at Idaho State, for Wyoming’s first eight games of the 2018 season and was elevated to starter in the ninth. Chambers rushed for 100 yards in three straight games but suffered a broken right fibula early in the fourth.

That season portended a brutal next three years for Chambers. More injuries and some ineffectiveness led Chambers to the transfer portal last month. On Monday, the redshirt sophomore from Kerman, California, decided to drop from the Football Bowl Subdivision to the Football Championship Subdivision by committing to Montana State, where he’ll compete for a starting job with a similar QB.

The Bobcats hope the parallels between Chambers and Tommy Mellott end with the dual-threat electricity. Like Chambers, Mellott (the 97th-ranked dual-threat QB in 2020) became the starting QB late in his freshman season and made his biggest impact on the ground, rushing for 411 yards combined in three FCS playoff games to lead MSU to the national championship game. Like Chambers, Mellott’s final start of his freshman season ended early because of an injury.

The extent of Mellott’s right ankle injury is uncertain, but seeing the freshman from Butte limp on the sidelines after the first drive of Saturday’s 38-10 FCS championship loss to NDSU illustrated the hard reality surrounding running QBs. The more cuts you make and hits you take, the more likely you’ll get hurt.

Chambers missed the final five games of the 2019 season because of a knee injury caused by a hit he took on a touchdown run. The two consecutive season-ending injuries overshadowed his encouraging numbers: 896 rushing yards and 12 TDs on 149 carries; 1,181 passing yards, 10 TDs, 3 INTs with a 43.8% completion rate over his first two seasons with his Mountain West team.

In Wyoming’s 2020 season opener, Chambers got tackled for a loss on the third play from scrimmage and didn’t return the rest of the fall. The 6-foot-3, 225-pounder broke his left fibula on that play, a run.

Brent Vigen saw all three of Chambers’ injuries in person and worked closely with him as Wyoming’s offensive coordinator. Now MSU’s head coach, Vigen is giving his former QB — who handed MSU a season-opening 19-16 loss — an opportunity to spend his remaining two years of eligibility in Bozeman.

Mellott gained superstar status for his playoff performances. “Touchdown Tommy” gives Vigen and offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright the quarterback run threat they covet, as do incoming grey shirt Jordan Reed and freshman Sean Austin, who redshirted this season. Mellott’s FCS title replacement, Tucker Rovig, is graduating. The season-opening starting QB in 2019, Casey Bauman, is currently on MSU’s roster and heading into his redshirt junior season.

For Chambers to start an opener for the fourth straight season, he’ll have to convince MSU’s coaches that he’s a better option than his younger position mates. Even if he does, it remains to be seen if he can stay healthy and productive.

Chambers rushed for 198 yards and three TDs on 72 carries in 2021, and he completed just over 50% of his passes for 1,125 yards, six touchdowns and seven interceptions. He lost his starting job after seven games, a disappointing end to a Cowboy career that started with lots of promise.

Bobcats finish No. 2 in final rankings

MSU finished No. 2 behind NDSU in the final Stats Perform FCS Top 25 of the season, released Monday.

It's the best end-of-season ranking for the Bobcats since they finished No. 2 in Division I-AA in 1984. That poll was released prior to postseason, and MSU went on to beat Louisiana Tech 19-6 for its third and most recent national title.

The Bobcats have finished their previous two seasons in the top four of the Stats Perform rankings. They were No. 4 in 2019 after losing to NDSU 42-14 in the semifinals.

MSU began the season at No. 12, eight spots behind NDSU. The Bobcats were fourth among Big Sky teams in the preseason Stats Perform rankings behind No. 6 Weber State, No. 9 Montana and No. 11 Eastern Washington.

UM finished No. 6 in this season’s final Stats Perform Top 25. No. 7 EWU, No. 10 Sacramento State and No. 17 UC Davis were the other Big Sky teams in the rankings.

The top of the poll was mostly aligned by order of playoff finish. Semifinalists James Madison and South Dakota State were No. 3 and No. 4, respectively.

Defensive coordinator Banks says goodbye

Colorado State hasn’t officially announced the hiring of MSU defensive coordinator Freddie Banks, but he expressed his appreciation for his now-former team Sunday on Twitter.

“Bozeman is a place that will always be special to us!!! Sorry we couldn’t finish the job!!!” Banks wrote. “Thank you Seniors and a Special group, Thank you Bobcat Nation, Thank you @bvigen.”

Last month, sources confirmed to 406mtsports.com and several other outlets that Banks would leave MSU after one season for the same job at CSU. Bobcats assistant defensive line coach Adam Pilapil will join Banks at the Mountain West program in Fort Collins, Colorado, per sources.

Banks, who also coached defensive backs at MSU, received a supportive tweet from MSU starting safety Jeffrey Manning Jr. on Sunday.

“Wanted to take the time to acknowledge not only my coach but a mentor,” Manning wrote. “Hard to put into words what you meant to me coach but the real know! There is nobody else I would’ve wanted to go on this ride with.”

Comments / 0

Related
HuffingtonPost

Nick Saban Interrupts Press Conference After Loss And You Need To Hear This

Crusty Alabama football coach Nick Saban showed his softer side after his team’s loss to Georgia in the national championship game on Monday. (Watch the video below.) The Crimson Tide’s dejected quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. had just fielded questions from reporters when Saban motioned for the players to stick around. He asked if he could share a few words.
NFL
On3.com

Former Mizzou quarterback announces commitment to Big Ten team

The Big Ten is getting an influx of SEC talent, as Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak is coming to the conference. On Thursday, Bazelak announced he was committing to join the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana had a hole at the quarterback position when former quarterback Michael Penix announced he was transferring to...
NEBRASKA STATE
ClutchPoints

Alabama HC Nick Saban reveals crucial decision vs. Georgia that might have saved Jameson Williams future

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams had the misfortune of suffering an injury just when his team needed him the most. Williams was taken off the field in the second quarter of the 2022 College Football Playoff Championship Game against the Georgia Bulldogs Monday night he hurt his knee. Williams wanted to get back on the field and help his team in the second half, but Alabama’s medical team prevented the junior from re-entering the contest, according to Nick Saban (via Mark Schlabach of ESPN).
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Montana State
State
Washington State
State
Wyoming State
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin reacts to Georgia winning the national title

Lane Kiffin has a long history and friendship with Kirby Smart, and he’s poked fun at the Georgia coach over the years, especially in terms of his relationship to Nick Saban. But Kiffin offered congratulations to Smart and shared it on social media when he said “Congrats!! Amazing journey...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Chambers
The Spun

College Football World Surprised By Nick Saban’s Decision

The College Football Playoff national title game reached halftime with Alabama holding a 9-6 lead over Georgia. Shortly before halftime, though, fans were confused by a decision from head coach Nick Saban. With Georgia pinned deep in its own territory, the Bulldogs seemed fine with just trying to run out the clock.
COLLEGE SPORTS
tdalabamamag.com

Stephen A. Smith sounds off on Alabama’s CFP title game loss

Alabama suffered a difficult loss to Georgia in the CFP National Championship Game, but Coach Nick Saban will use this as motivation to return the Crimson Tide to the title stage again. People will blame several aspects for the loss, but one super Crimson Tide targets injuries as the main...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Look: Alabama Fan’s Reaction To The Loss Is Going Viral

With Alabama trailing 26-18 in the final minute of the national championship game, Bryce Young tried to take a shot downfield to set up a potential game-tying drive. Instead, he threw an interception that sealed the victory for Georgia. Not only did Kelee Ringo intercept Young’s pass near the left...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sacramento State#Playoff Games#Colorado State#American Football#Bobcats#Fcs#Msu#Ndsu
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Crushing National Title Game Injury

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams went down with an apparent knee injury in the second quarter of Monday’s national championship game against Georgia. After splitting the middle of the Bulldogs’ defense for a massive 40-yard gain, Williams tried to make a cut to wiggle by a defender. He stumbled as he tried to make the move and went to the ground on his own when his left leg folded in on itself.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Early Controversial Call

Alabama scored first in tonight’s College Football Playoff National Championship Game, but only after Georgia had a touchdown taken away. On the Crimson Tide’s first possession, it appeared that Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was sacked and fumbled the football. Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean scooped up the loose ball and ran it in for six points.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
San Angelo LIVE!

The Crimson Tide Take on the Bulldogs for the CFP National Championship

INDIANAPOLIS, IN- The #1 Alabama Crimson Tide take on the #3 Georgia Bulldogs in a game dubbed “The Rematch” tonight at 7:00 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Back on December 4, 2021, the Bulldogs lost to Alabama 41-24 in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta. Georgia had been ranked #1 leading up to the final rankings. It has happened 5 times in college football history where two teams met in the regular season and then had national championship implications. So far, every game has favored the loser of the 1st matchup. This is also the 1st rematch for a national title…
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
545K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy