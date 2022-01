The USC Trojans could be close to landing star Oklahoma transfer Caleb Williams with Jaxson Dart entering the portal. Dart was tabbed as the likely Kedon Slovis replacement, hence his decision to leave and head to Pitt. But now that Williams, a former 5-star talent, is available and willing to follow his former head coach Lincoln Riley to Los Angeles, Dart is thinking about his future as well.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO