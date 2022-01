The Kentucky Wildcats ran the Vanderbilt Commodores out of Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville on Tuesday night by a score of 78-66. The Cats got off to a rip-roaring start as they jumped out to an early double-digit lead before letting Vandy tie it back up. As soon as the Dores got back into the game, however, Kentucky jumped back out in front, as they shot 61% in the first half on their way to a 41-28 halftime lead.

