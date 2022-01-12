ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Red Devils split games

By CHUCK BANDEL
Valley Press-Mineral Independent
Valley Press-Mineral Independent
 3 days ago

When you take on the conference leader, then play the conference cellar-dweller you can expect, in most cases, mixed results.

Nothing out of the ordinary this past week for the Noxon Lady Red Devils basketball team which whalloped last place Two Eagle River 70-45 last Tuesday, then were on the receiving end of a 49-15 thumping at the end hands of Western 14C leader Charlo this past Saturday.

Against the hapless Eagles from Two Eagle River in Pablo, the visiting Noxon ladies could do no wrong.

They jumped to a healthy 16-10 first quarter lead against the Lady Eagles, who have yet to win this season, then added to that lead with a big second quarter in which they outscored the host team 17-5 in the second quarter to take a commanding 33-15 halftime lead.

Two Eagle managed to slice two points off that lead in the third quarter, but Noxon put out that brief rally in a hurry and outscored the Pablo crew 23-14 over the final eight minutes of play to secure the win, which was their first conference and overall victory so far this season.

Lady Red Devils’ junior guard Emily Brown had a game-high 30 points to lead all scorers in the rout. She was joined in double-figure scoring by Vanessa Horner, who had 11 points, and Amari Printz-Hay who added 10 for the Red Devils.

And while it was no doubt good to get one in the “win” column, the euphoria was to be short-lived for the Lady Red Devils who traveled to Charlo this past Saturday for a game against 14C leader Charlo, which is 8-1 on the year.

In a near reversal of their game earlier in the week, it was Noxon which found itself down big early as the Lady Viking height and experience helped power them to a 15-2 lead at the end of one quarter of play.

Things would not get any better throughout the night for the Lady Red Devils, who fell behind 26-8 at the half, then 41-13 heading into the fourth quarter. Charlo reserves outscored Noxon 8-2 in the final eight minutes of play to cement the win for the Lady Vikings.

Noxon continues it’s four-game road trip this week with a game tonight (Jan 11) across the state line in Clark Fork, Idaho. They return to Montana action Friday night when they travel south to take on the St. Regis Lady Tigers.

