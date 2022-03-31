Where to Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

After four seasons of fighting off billionaire land developers, politicians and wolves in Big Sky Country, Yellowstone has finally earned its first awards nod — and there’s more on the way.

The SAG-nominated Western drama starring Kevin Costner has been renewed for a fifth season , and both the hit show and its prequel, 1883 , have set TV ratings records for Paramount Network. Creator Taylor Sheridan also has more Yellowstone spinoffs, 6666 and 1932 , in the works for Paramount+ , and the streamer has ordered more episodes of 1883 .

Yellowstone follows the Dutton family, helmed by patriarch John Dutton (Costner), as they protect their cattle ranch in Montana against land developers and others at its borders, including America’s first National Park and a Native American reservation. The show is the last scripted original series remaining on Paramount Network, where it debuted in 2018. The finale of the 10-episode fourth season aired in January, drawing in 10.3 million viewers to Paramount Network and the simulcast on CMT.

Production on the new season starts in May, and guest stars Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly will be joining the series as regulars. Costner will also host a four-part documentary series on the titular national park for Fox Nation, the streaming service run by Fox News.

If the hit TV show’s renewal has piqued your interest in catching up on the Dutton family, here’s how to watch every episode of Yellowstone on cable and online.

How to Watch Yellowstone Online or on TV

If you want to stream Yellowstone online, all four seasons are finally available on a single streaming service: Peacock . (The series’ fourth season was previously only airing live on Paramount Network; note that the show is not available on Paramount+ due to it not having streaming rights .) A subscription to Peacock costs $5 per month for the ad-supported Premium plan or $10 monthly for the ad-free Premium Plus plan.

Smart TVs by LG, Samsung and Vizio are compatible with Peacock’s app. If you don’t have a smart TV to watch Yellowstone on the Peacock app, you can use a plug-in streaming device such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick , Apple TV , Google Chromecast or Roku ; or watch on an Xbox or PlayStation 4 or 5.

You can also log into Peacock’s website to watch Yellowstone on your computer. Gaming consoles such as Xbox and PlayStation also support streaming apps and allow you to watch content in 4K HD quality.

And if you prefer to watch reruns on traditional cable, you can watch Yellowstone on any live TV streaming service with access to Paramount Network, including DirecTV Stream ($70 monthly), FuboTV ($65 and up monthly), Hulu With Live TV ($70 per month and up), Philo ($25 and up monthly), Sling TV ($35 to $50 monthly, plus a $6 add-on fee for Paramount Network and other channels) or YouTube TV ($55 monthly). You’ll need to check upcoming airdates or use your TV streaming platform’s DVR option to record episodes for viewing later. FuboTV and Philo both offer seven-day trials, and Sling gives prospective customers three days free before their monthly membership kicks in.

You can buy all four seasons for $15 to $20 or individual episodes ($3) of Yellowstone on Amazon Prime Video , Google Play , iTunes , YouTube and other online movie and TV services.

Those who prefer to have physical formats of their favorite shows can get all four seasons of Yellowstone on Blu-ray and DVD.

Yellowstone Season Four Blu-Ray

Yellowstone The First Three Seasons Limited Edition DVD Gift Set

Yellowstone Seasons One and Two Blu-Ray Set

Yellowstone Season 3 Special Edition Blu-ray

This story was originally published Jan. 12, 2022.

