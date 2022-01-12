ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot Springs, MT

Hot Springs tops Superior in conference play

By CHUCK BANDEL
Valley Press-Mineral Independent
Valley Press-Mineral Independent
 3 days ago

Here's the Superior boys vs Hot Springs write-up, pictures will be coming from Kami sometime this morning.

One thing coaches will agree on, probably unanimously, is that “re-building” years are often no fun.

And when a top team meets a struggling rebuilder, it can get downright ugly.

Saturday night in Hot Springs was just such a scenario as the home town Savage Heat scorched visiting Superior 61-21 in a game that was not as close as the final score might indicate.

For Superior, which has just one senior on a roster that features five juniors and four seniors, meeting one of the Western 14C conference co-leaders was not a pleasant thing.

For the visiting Bobcats, things got unpleasant in a hurray.

Hot Springs, which features four seniors, including a foreign exchange student from Russia and two of the best players in the conference, now might be the best chance they have at capturing a conference championship.

And with seniors Kyle Lawson and Jack McAllister leading the way, that may happen soon.

McAllister, the constantly-in-motion 5-11 senior, erupted for 11 first quarter points to pace the Savage Heat to a 21-2 lead. Superior managed only a single two-pointer from their leading scorer Orion Plaake as the frenetic Heat defense stifled every offensive opportunity.

And after scoring a two-pointer in the opening seconds of quarter number two, the Superior defense went to work and limited the visiting Bobcats to just four total second quarter points.

In the meantime, Hot Springs, which is unbeaten in conference play and 4-1 on the year overall, got points from a variety of sources, including transfer junior Garth Parker, who has added inside scoring and rebounding punch to the lineup since coming to town from Plains.

And the Heat are getting outstanding energy on both ends of the court from 6-1 junior forward Nathan Lawhead, who helped Hot Springs achieve rebounding domination throughout the game.

Leading 35-6 at halftime, Hot Springs continued to press and trap the visiting Bobcats into submission. The Savage Heat outscored their guests 12-4 in quarter number three, with McAllister and Lawson leading the surge. Heading into the final eight minutes of play, Hot Springs was in total command by a 52-10 score and the Montana 40-plus points Mercy Rule was in effect.

With reserves dominating the playing minutes, Superior did manage to outscore their hosts 11-9 over the final eight minutes but it was way too little, way too late.

The loss dropped the young Bobcats to 1-6 overall and 1-2 in 14C conference games. Their only victory of the year so far came against Two Eagle River, which picked up its first win of the year by beating Noxon this past week.

Superior played a home game against the league’s other co-leader, St. Regis, this past Monday night. The Bobcats travel to Charlo this Thursday evening to take on the Vikings, then return home for a game against non-conference foe Troy on Friday.

Hot Springs, which will be awaiting word on a rescheduled meeting with St. Regis, plays at Plains tonight (Jan 11), then has a home encounter Saturday night with Charlo.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

GE suspends COVID-19 vaccine or test requirement after U.S. Supreme Court's ruling

CHICAGO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - General Electric Co on Friday said it has suspended COVID-19 vaccine or test requirement for employees after the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling. The court on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccination-or-testing mandate for large businesses - a policy the conservative justices deemed an improper imposition on the lives and health of many Americans - while endorsing a separate federal vaccine requirement for healthcare facilities.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Superior, MT
Local
Montana Sports
Local
Montana Basketball
City
Hot Springs, MT
State
Montana State
City
Noxon, MT
City
Charlo, MT
City
Plains, MT
City
Troy, MT
CBS News

Ukraine government websites hit by cyberattack

U.S. officials are sounding the alarm about a Russian ploy designed to give President Vladimir Putin an excuse to invade Ukraine. The warning follows a widespread cyberattack on Ukrainian government websites. Margaret Brennan reports.
WORLD
CBS News

Djokovic's appeal of canceled Australian visa moves to higher court

Novak Djokovic's effort to play in the Australian Open moved to a higher court Saturday as the No. 1-ranked tennis player appealed the second cancellation of his visa. Djokovic was not seen on the online feed available to the public for the 15-minute procedural hearing, which began just two days before he is scheduled to play his first match of 2022 at Melbourne Park.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bobcats#Orion Plaake
FOXBusiness

Will Prince Andrew get an allowance after being stripped of military, royal titles?

More than two years after stepping back from his royal duties, Prince Andrew has been stripped of his royal and military titles. The move comes as the 61-year-old royal continues to face scandal in the form of a sexual assault case after being accused of participating in sexual activity with a 17-year-old girl who was allegedly being trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein at the time.
CELEBRITIES
Valley Press-Mineral Independent

Valley Press-Mineral Independent

Plains, MT
167
Followers
38
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Valley Press-Mineral Independent

Comments / 0

Community Policy