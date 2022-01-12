Noxon boys drop two

Snow was not the only nemesis for the Noxon Red Devil boys basketball team as they dropped a pair of games, including a 62-54 loss to previously win-less Two Eagle River last Tuesday in Pablo.

The Red Devils then concluded their week with another road loss, this one to the Charlo Vikings by a 52-29 count this past Saturday evening.

With the pair of losses, Noxon fell to 1-3 on the year and 1-2 in Western 14C conference play.

Against previously winless Two Eagle River, the Red Devils fell into an early 17-10 hole from which they would be unable to emerge. Noxon managed to play even with the host team during the second quarter and went into the halftime break trailing 30-23.

With Wyatt Lackner leading the way, Noxon launched a mini-rally that cut the Two Eagle lead by one point during the third quarter of play. Heading into the final eight minutes, the host Eagles were up 46-40.

In what was a hard-fought scrappy game from start to finish, Two Eagle managed to add two points to its third quarter lead to win by eight, 62-54.

The win lifted Two Eagle River to 1-6 overall and 1-2 in conference play.

Saturday night Noxon continued what is scheduled to be a four-game stretch of road games by lining up against Charlo.

The Vikings were not welcoming hosts as they blasted out to a 17-8 lead by the end of the first quarter, despite the offensive play of Lackner, who wound up as the game’s leading scorer with 16 points.

The second quarter saw Noxon peel three points off the Charlo lead to put the score at 25-19 at the half.

Then things came undone for the Red Devils, who were outscored 16-4 in the third quarter to fall behind 41-23 with eight minutes to play.

Charlo outscored the visitors 11-6 over the final quarter to run their overall record to 5-4 and their conference mark to 2-1.

Noxon’s road journey continues this week when they go across the state line into Idaho to take on Clark Fork tonight (Jan 11). They wrap up their four-game traveling stretch Friday night with a game in St. Regis against the conference co-leading Tigers.