Top Travel Deals for January

TravelPulse
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe year may have changed, but the chances for savings haven't gone...

www.travelpulse.com

TravelPulse

15 Places To Go on Cheap Flights in 2022

Much like safety, airfare costs will be top of mind for travelers in 2022. Finding cheap flights can be easy though if you know where to look. Here are some of the most affordable travel destinations for the year ahead based on the latest intel from the experts at Scott's Cheap Flights—an email subscription service that monitors airfares and sends the best flight deals straight to its members' inboxes—as well as using the "explore" option on the Google Flights search tool.
LIFESTYLE
tripsavvy.com

Southwest Is Offering $39 Flights—But You Need to Act Fast

Southwest Airlines wants to make sure you start your new year off right by offering some fantastic flight deals this week. From now through Jan. 6, 2022, you can book a one-way flight starting as low as $39. The deals are valid for travel anywhere between Jan. 18 and May 18, so whether you're looking for a winter escape or the perfect destination for a spring break getaway, there are plenty of dates to choose from.
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

The Safest Places To Travel in 2022

For eager travelers, 2021 was a year of both progress and setbacks. Some of the premier destinations around the world reopened to tourism over the past 12 months, air travel surged, and cruise ships returned to the seas as COVID-19 vaccination rates climbed. However, the emergence of a new coronavirus variant, Omicron, in late November led to heightened travel advisories and tightened entry requirements. Therefore, in 2022, travelers will once again be seeking out destinations with safety top of mind.
TRAVEL
#Travel Deals
CNBC

Your next dream job could pay you $85,000 to travel the world for a year — here are the pros and cons

Aspiring travel influencers, this one's for you: An insurance company wants to pay you $85,000 to travel the world for a year. The company, an online insurance comparison marketplace called Insuranks, recently announced a position that entails traveling internationally once per month for a calendar year while blogging, vlogging and posting about your adventures on social media. Only a single applicant will be selected, the company said.
TRAVEL
BoardingArea

How to Travel (more) Safely with Omicron and Covid-19

If you’re like most Americans, chances are that you’ve been bitten by the travel bug over the past year. Air travel is back in full force as airlines are filling seats and hotels are filling hotel rooms. With that said, the Omicron variant of Covid-19 virus is running rampant through the United States and all around the world.
TRAVEL
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
The Associated Press

Breeze Airways™ Celebrates the Arrival of 2022 With $29 ‘Nice’ Fares on All Routes, Plus the Opportunity to Purchase ‘Nicer’ Fare Benefits for Only $22

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2022-- Breeze Airways, the “Seriously Nice” ™ new U.S. low-fare airline, is celebrating the arrival of 2022 with the two-day-only return of its $29 Nice fares, the airline’s lowest fares since its launch in May 2021, on all routes. This press...
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

Bahia Principe’s Happiness Sale Offers Up To 60% Off, Plus Perks

It may still be the start of the new year, but it’s never too early to start planning your next escape to paradise. Luckily, Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts has just launched its first of three ‘Happiness Sales’ it has planned for 2022, and offers flexible booking policies that enable travelers to book now, travel later.
LIFESTYLE
tourismnewslive.com

January is perfect for international travel… cheaper and more affordable!

What about seeing a lot of beautiful places at a low cost? The quietest trips in January are the best way to escape the bustling travel of December. While some prefer beaches and rainforests, other tourists prefer quieter cities and historical sites. Anyway, January is the best month for cheap travel. Let’s take a look at why international travel is recommended in January.
TRAVEL
Silicon Valley

Travel Troubleshooter: This Legoland deal included tickets. Where are they?

DEAR TRAVEL TROUBLESHOOTER: I booked a visit to Legoland New York Theme Park & Resort based on an offer I received from the theme park for its October Brick-or-Treat hotel and park combo package. I paid the quoted price, but they sent a follow-up email that I wasn’t charged for...
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

2022 Travel Guide to Europe

Europe continues to remain one of the most popular regions of the world for international travel, even through what has been a turbulent two years. Throughout it all, though, Europe continues to shine as a place for every type of traveler, from the rugged adventure-seeker to the culturally minded luxury traveler.
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

Atlas Ocean Voyages Urges Travelers To Go Global and Shop Local

It’s not uncommon for travelers to look for ways to do their part in supporting local economies during their trips, and people can do so by supporting small, local businesses in the destinations they visit. In addition to helping the economies, this also allows travelers to engage with new...
RECIPES
ETOnline.com

Amazon's Best Deals on Travel Gear

With the busy holiday travel season behind us, now's a great time to get travel gear at discount prices from Amazon Deals. From tents and coolers to luggage sets and sleep masks, there are discounts for everyone -- campers, adventurers and those who like to travel in style!. Whether you...
BEAUTY & FASHION
TravelPulse

How Omicron Is Impacting Caribbean Travel to Start 2022

Welcome to episode 18 of Complete Caribbean: A TravelPulse Podcast with Brian Major and Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon, aka JetSetSarah. In this show, Brian and Sarah discuss the latest news surrounding the islands, including the various ways Omicron is impacting the Caribbean. Later, the two interview Kelly Fontenelle-Clarke of Travel Advisors Selling...
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

International Travel Expected to Jump After Europe Relaxes Restrictions

Some industry executives are predicting international travel will reach 90 percent of its pre-pandemic level now that the United Kingdom has relaxed some of its COVID-19 restrictions. “I predict travel will be 90 percent back to 2019 levels before the end of spring (2022),” Derek Jones, the chief executive of...
TRAVEL

