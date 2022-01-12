Top Travel Deals for January

For eager travelers, 2021 was a year of both progress and setbacks. Some of the premier destinations around the world reopened to tourism over the past 12 months, air travel surged, and cruise ships returned to the seas as COVID-19 vaccination rates climbed. However, the emergence of a new coronavirus variant, Omicron, in late November led to heightened travel advisories and tightened entry requirements. Therefore, in 2022, travelers will once again be seeking out destinations with safety top of mind.
