San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Devin Vassell (protocols) is now questionable to play Wednesday versus the Houston Rockets. Vassell only needs one more negative COVID-19 test to clear protocols and he could be a game-time decision on Wednesday. The same goes for Derrick White and Keldon Johnson. There will be fewer minutes for the likes of Lonnie Walker, Keita Bates-Diop, and Josh Primo if the Spurs get their guys back.

NBA ・ 17 HOURS AGO