Taiwan will launch a $1 billion (£736,000) credit programme to help fund joint projects between Lithuanian and Taiwanese companies in six business categories, a government minister said on Tuesday.Lithuania is under pressure from China, which claims democratically ruled Taiwan as its own territory, to reverse a decision last year to allow the island to open a de-facto embassy in Vilnius under its own name rather than going by Taipei. Taiwanese representations in other countries, except the unrecognized Somaliland, are named after Taiwan’s capital Taipei.China has downgraded diplomatic ties with Vilnius, and is pressuring companies, such as German car parts giant Continental...

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO