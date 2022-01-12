ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supper or dinner at noon or evening?

By Tricia Potts
Wharton Journal Spectator
 14 hours ago

Do you have a meal that you call supper, or do you refer to the meal as dinner? And when does dinner and/or supper take place?. Growing up in East Texas, we had supper when my dad got in from work. It was family time, and it was always called supper....

