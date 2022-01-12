Supper or dinner at noon or evening?

Long before the Festival of Trees and Lions Park facility rentals, the Carpinteria Lions Club raised the majority of its community project funding through its annual Labor Day weekend carnival. Pictured here in the early 1960s, the carnival was typically held near Linden Beach —originally on the corner of Sandyland and Linden avenues, then near the train tracks, where Tomol Interpretive Play Area stands today. In a 2012 interview with CVN, longtime Lion Fred Lemere reported that the early days of the carnival included food and game booths, and that later the club hired a carnival company to bring in rides. Eventually, Lemere recalled, Saint Joseph’s Festival grew to occupy the large field beside the church and overshadowed the Lions annual event, ending the beachside carnival’s chapter in Carpinteria history.
