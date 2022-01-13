ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Monarch’ Premiere Delayed: Fox Musical Drama to Debut in Fall 2022

By Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider
 14 hours ago

Susan Sarandon, Trace Adkins, and Anna Friel’s new musical drama has been delayed. Fox has announced that...

