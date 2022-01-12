ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Brown’stone: The Funkiest Note in the World!

By Rich Brown
No Treble
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRich Brown is a Canadian electric bassist, composer, educator, producer, and online radio broadcaster. He has recorded three...

www.notreble.com

Guitar Player

Watch Jimi Hendrix’s Masterful 12-String Acoustic Rendition of “Hear My Train A Comin’”

In this much-adored clip from December 1967, Jimi Hendrix is playing a 1960 Zemaitis 12-string acoustic guitar tuned down two tones to C standard for that deep, Lead Belly-style blues box tone. Though Hendrix is synonymous with the Fender Stratocaster and is known to have used a wide variety of other electric guitar models he was also a masterful acoustic blues player.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Nas Is Selling Royalty Rights to 2 of His Songs As NFTs

Investment platform Royal has teamed up with Nas to release a portion of the streaming royalty rights to two of the rapper’s songs as NFTs. The platform’s first sale, beginning January 11, will allow the general public to own “limited digital assets” — Royal’s term for its NFTs — for his songs “Ultra Black” off of the Grammy Award winning-album King’s Disease, and “Rare” a single from 2022 Grammy Award-nominated King’s Disease II. A limited number of tokens will be released for each song ranging in tiers representing different royalty ownership — 1,110 total tokens for “Rare” and 760 for “Ultra Black.” Each tier is based on the rights percentage for each NFT and prices range from $50 USD to about $10,000 USD.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Guitarist records entire album using only broken guitars

Current popular thinking among guitar circles would have you believe that, in order to record a half-decent album that sounds relatively professional, we need to be using fully functioning gear. Now, this doesn’t mean we have to use the most expensive electric guitars to get a good sound – there...
MUSIC
Billboard

Phil Collins’ Solo and Genesis Catalog May Be Next Big Publishing Sale

Following the blockbuster sale of David Bowie‘s publishing catalog earlier this month, it’s clear that the torrid music asset trading marketplace remains red hot. Next up, according to sources, is the catalog of Phil Collins, who is coming to market with a package of solo and Genesis publishing, along with solo master recording royalties, plus his share of master royalties from a few, but not all, albums from his legendary prog-turned-pop band.
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

The 10 best acoustic guitarists in the world right now, as decided by you

BEST OF 2021: The Best Acoustic Guitarist pits some of the world’s finest players against each other, representing a list of some of the most astonishing pickers and acoustic innovators from across the globe. This year’s list rounds-up established greats and exciting newcomers from the USA, Russia, UK and,...
MUSIC
thelily.com

15 songs rising star Remi Wolf is listening to on tour

This is volume 5 of The Lily Mix Tape, a monthly playlist curated by someone we admire. Have someone you want to see featured here? Let us know. It’s been a big few years for genre-bending artist Remi Wolf. As the coronavirus pandemic hit full swing in 2020, the former Youth Olympic skier turned pop star adopted a dog, got sober and released her major label debut, an EP called “I’m Allergic To Dogs!” (which, well, she is). Then as the year drew to a close, the hypnotizing hook of her single “Photo ID” became a smash hit on TikTok, garnering a quarter million videos featuring the song and more anticipation for her full-length debut.
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Black Country, New Road Share Video for “Concorde”

Black Country, New Road have shared a sci-fi B movie-inspired new video for their song “Concorde.” The song was previously released back in November by the band as the newest single from their forthcoming sophomore album, Ants From Up There, which will be out on February 4 via Ninja Tune. Watch the Maxim Kelly-directed video below.
MUSIC
classicfm.com

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

With centuries of history to consider, it can be easy to get in a bit of a twist when it comes to the various eras of Western classical music. Here’s a quick guide to the four key periods we usually learn about in music theory: Baroque, Classical, Romantic, 20th Century and beyond.
MUSIC
No Treble

Reader Spotlight: Tom Read

Meet , a bassist who got his start on the instrument at the age of 8, starting playing professionally at 16, then later took a break to teach math and raise his family. Thankfully, Tom returned to the instrument, with a lot of success. Tom is this week’s No Treble...
MUSIC
No Treble

Dave Stryker Releases “As We Are” with John Patitucci

Guitarist Dave Stryker has released a new album called As We Are, featuring a jazz quartet accompanied by a string quartet. Stryker went straight to the top to realize his compositions, enlisting pianist Julian Shore, drummer Brian Blade, and bassist John Patitucci for the affair. The gorgeous strings are provided by Sara Caswell, Monica K. Davis, Benni von Gutzeit, and Marika Hughes.
MUSIC
No Treble

Esperanza Spalding: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

I was super excited to see NPR drop this video of Esperanza Spalding performing on their Tiny Desk (Home) Concert program. “Enter into esperanza spalding’s safe space for healing through music and song with a Tiny Desk (home) concert of selections from her. A constant iteration of evolutionary ideas, her songwriting workshop is both a bold examination of human existence and resilience and a guided research collaboration with a collective of musicians and researchers in the practices of neuroscience, psychology and music therapy. All Formwelas (songs) from the S.A.L. are created through our research, divination, intuition, musicianship, taste, inspiration, and collaborative effort to design songs that enhance a specific salutary affect,” Spalding writes on her project site.
MUSIC
No Treble

Jerome Lee: New Amsterdam Groove

No Treble reader Jerome Lee sent us this video for an instrumental track he wrote back in the day and recorded last month. “‘New Amsterdam Groove’ is an instrumental song that I wrote while living in The Netherlands during the late 1990’s. The song was played during live performances by a band I was in while I lived there, but now, here is a studio recorded version for everyone to enjoy,” he said.
MUSIC
No Treble

Federico Malaman: Seven Days

Federico Malaman has shared some stellar solo bass videos over the years, and he’s just done it again. “‘Seven Days’ is one of my favorite songs from the great Sting! I made this bass version only 3-4 years ago and I enjoyed it very much,” Federico said.
MUSIC
No Treble

mssv, Featuring Mike Watt, Announces Haru Tour 2022

Mike Bagetta has announced a massive tour with his project mssv, which includes drummer Stephen Hodges and punk bass icon Mike Watt. The trio will be performing 45 dates between March and April, spanning the United States. Their first full-length studio release, Main Steam Stop Valve, came out in October 2020, so the group is making up for last year’s missed touring times.
ROCK MUSIC
Variety

Watch Multiple Adeles — and Dancers and Acrobats — in Surreal New Video for ‘Oh My God’

Adele has released a new music video for her song “Oh My God” off of her 2021 hit album “30.” The video premiered on Wednesday morning. Adele offered a teaser for the black-and-white, dance-heavy music video through Instagram on Tuesday afternoon. The new music video shows multiple Adele, accompanied by dancers and others, in a surreal barroom, singing and dancing and stunting around lots and lots of wooden chairs “Oh My God” marks Adele’s second official music video off of “30.” Her first, for the album’s lead single “Easy on Me,” debuted in October, a month ahead of the release of “30.” “Oh...
THEATER & DANCE
BET

R&B Trailblazer James Mtume Reportedly Dead at Age 76

Philadelphia-born percussionist James Mtume has reportedly passed away at the age of 76. Confirmed by Lisa Lucas on Twitter, his niece wrote, “So much loss. So much grief. Rest in power to Uncle Mtume. My late father’s partner-in-crime[.] The co-creator of the songs of my life (and about my birth!). He was [an] essential part of the life of the man who made me, therefore me too. Gone now. He will be dearly, eternally missed.”
MUSIC
No Treble

Top 10: The Most Watched Bass Videos (December 2021)

December was another monster month for bass videos and viewership. Of the 31 we shared over the month, here are the top 10 reader favorites. 2. Jaco Pastorius Quintet: “Three Views Of A Secret” Featuring Michael Brecker (Rare Live ’81) Seventy years ago today, Jaco Pastorius was...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

The Weeknd Enters an Alternate Reality With Swedish House Mafia Remix of ‘Sacrifice’

UPDATE (1/12): The Weeknd has offered up a new remix of “Sacrifice” featuring Swedish House Mafia that comes with a completely new music video as well. The “alternate world” clip isn’t nearly as creepy as the original, though it does boast some strange touches as white-eyed, levitating dancers achieve ultimate euphoria in what looks like a high school gymnasium. The “Sacrifice” remix is also one of three new tracks the Weeknd has added to the expanded version of new album, Dawn FM. The other is a remix of “Take My Breath” featuring Agents of Time, as well as a previously-released Swedish...
MUSIC

