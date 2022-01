Since last year, there’s been plenty of talk about streaming company DAZN buying UK broadcaster BT Sport (a division of multinational telecom giant BT, formerly British Telecom) with discussion of that starting last summer and with those talks described as “advanced” as early as last September. However, that deal has never appeared a certainty, especially with December’s reports that BT had also been talking to Discovery. Now, though, it does feel like the DAZN/BT deal is becoming more likely, with Reuters’ Dawn Chmielewski and Paul Sandle reporting Wednesday that the deal could close as early as this month (although they add that it’s still not finalized):

UEFA ・ 11 HOURS AGO