Vitamin B12 is a nutrient that’s naturally present in many foods and helps keep your blood and nerve cells healthy. However, if you have trouble getting enough B12 from your diet, the best B12 supplements contain a form of this vitamin that’s easily absorbed by the body, and they’re vegan to cut down on the number of potential allergens and other dietary restrictions, according to Daniel Boyer, M.D., a researcher with the Farr Institute in Iowa. “Essential vitamins like vitamin B12 play a vital role in the body,” Dr. Boyer tells Mic. “The body cannot manufacture them which means that you have to supplement them, [preferably] in your diet.”

NUTRITION ・ 15 DAYS AGO