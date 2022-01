Our husband, father, grandpa, and friend, Paul Hancey Skabelund, 84, departed this existence on 28 December 2021. A viewing will be held 9:30-10:30 am, Saturday, 15 January 2022, at 480 North 100 West, Hyde Park, Utah. Paul will be celebrated at the same location at 11:00 am that day. If you are unable to attend, consider joining us at this link (Meeting ID: 922 7394 2137; Passcode: Skabelund). To read a complete obituary, visit Cache Valley Mortuary.

HYDE PARK, UT ・ 8 DAYS AGO