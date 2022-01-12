Capitol honors Harry Reid amid latest debate over Senate filibusters

Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to half-staff Thursday in honor and remembrance of former Senator, Harry Reid of Nevada. He represented Nevada in the Senate from 1987 to 2017 and was Senate Majority Leader from 2005 to 2017. Reid died Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 82 years old. Reynolds’ order to lower flags in Iowa through sunset today (Thursday) was issued in conjunction with President Biden’s proclamation to lower all U.S flags. Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building, on flag displays in the Capitol Complex and on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state. Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the same length of time as sign of respect.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO