Kelsey Bingham grew up in Alpine. At first, she viewed Utah Valley University as simply a bigger version of her high school, which made her want to attend any university besides UVU. She spent her first year of college at Utah State University, but after serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and moving back closer to her family, she decided to give UVU a chance.

ALPINE, UT ・ 7 DAYS AGO