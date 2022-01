On Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., issued the following statement on the anniversary of the earthquake that devastated Haiti on January 12, 2010. “This year, we mark 12 years since a massive 7.0 magnitude earthquake devastated Haiti led to the loss of more than 250,000 lives and caused more than $8 billion in damages. As the congressional representative of one of the largest Haitian American communities in the United States, I have heard from constituents harrowing accounts of the devastation the hurricane left behind and witnessed firsthand the sorrow and struggle that the people of Haiti endured during multiple visits to the island nation.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO