Gawdat Bahgat

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGawdat Bahgat is a professor at the Near East South Asia Center for Strategic...

Tacoma News Tribune

Thousands of US troops defy COVID-19 vaccine order

Nickaylah Sampson seemed well on her way to achieving her dream of becoming an officer in the U.S. Army. A stellar student whose family has a long tradition of military service, the San Antonio native earned a coveted spot at West Point. She completed her freshman year in the spring...
poncacitynow.com

Marines Discharge 103 as US Forces Clear Ranks for Refusing COVID-19 Vaccine

WASHINGTON AP — Military leaders have warned troops for months that they would face penalties for not getting vaccinated. All U.S. military services have now begun disciplinary actions and discharges for troops who have refused to get the mandated coronavirus vaccine, officials said, with as many as 20,000 unvaccinated forces at risk of being removed from service.
BGR.com

Two new $1,400 stimulus checks might come next month – see if you’re eligible

Don't Miss: Tuesday's deals: COVID-19 tests in stock, $20 bed sheets, $189 AirPods Pro, more The Los Angeles Times Editorial Board became the latest entity, in a new commentary this week, calling on Congress to quickly revive President Biden's expanded child tax credit. Which, as everyone probably knows by now, this month reverted back to its pre-Covid max amount of $2,000 (instead of $3,600). That also means, at least for the time being, no new federal stimulus check in 2022 is coming. At least, not yet. “It’s deeply frustrating that one of the nation’s most potentially powerful tools to reduce childhood poverty...
Salon

Maddow's bombshell: MSNBC host reveals suspicious link between GOP's "forged" election documents

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. MSNBC's Rachel Maddow has been offering in-depth analysis of MAGA Republicans' efforts to undermine the Electoral College results in states that now-President Joe Biden won in 2020, including sending out fake electors. And in a recent broadcast, the liberal MSNBC host reported that those fake electors tried to pull off that deception in "at least" five different states.
theaviationgeekclub.com

The first US Navy ships damaged by air attack since the end of World War II were bombed by two North Vietnamese MiG-17 Pilots (trained by a Cuban Air Force military advisor)

The possibility of an enemy aerial attack on US Navy ships off the coast of North Vietnam became a reality on Apr. 19, 1972. US Navy ships operating off the coast of North Vietnam became actively engaged in the air war as combat operations heated up in the spring of 1972.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Middle East#The Department Of Defense#Strategic Studies#South Asia
Business Insider

South Korea has quietly picked a side in the US-China rivalry

South Korea long maintained "strategic ambiguity" in its relations with China and with the US. But that era is over, with the Moon Jae-in government quietly but surely siding with Washington. But while it is siding with the US in most areas, it is not about to cut all ties...
americanmilitarynews.com

US, UK, China, Russia, France release joint statement on nuclear war – here it is

Five nuclear world powers issued a joint statement on Monday calling for “the reduction of strategic risks” in an effort to avoid war between Nuclear-Weapon States. The People’s Republic of China, the French Republic, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America issued a rare joint statement in which they affirmed that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”
dallassun.com

Russia warns US of possible military response

Moscow hasn?t ruled out action if America threatens security balance in Europe. Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov warned his American counterparts on Monday that some form of military response to the US stationing advanced weapons in Europe could be possible in the future. He insisted that if NATO proceeds...
hngn.com

F-22 Raptors Could Be Eliminated By Chinese Hypersonic Infrared Missile Capable of Destroying the Stealth Fighter in Seconds

F-22 Raptors are considered to be the best plane, but its days are numbered as a new hypersonic infrared missile will keep it at bay. Stealth is good, but as long as it gets close to its target but it's become moot with a projectile that could kill it in seconds after launch. It forms another layer of the missile shield that the PLA is developing and proving a hard nut to crack even in theory.
The Atlantic

China Is Watching Ukraine With a Lot of Interest

As Joe Biden confronts Vladimir Putin about Russia’s military buildup along its border with Ukraine, another world leader is probably watching with keen interest. China’s Xi Jinping, too, has a geopolitical grievance in his neighborhood—in his case over Taiwan, the microchip-rich island that Beijing insists is and always should be part of China. Like Putin, who is eager to bring Ukraine back under Moscow’s control, Xi worries that a former chunk of his country’s empire is growing closer with the United States and its allies. How Xi interprets (or worse, misinterprets) the outcome of the Ukraine standoff could influence whether and how China tries to reunify with Taiwan, and thus has implications for the security and stability of East Asia.
Foreign Policy

Why the U.S. Military Isn’t Ready for Civil War

The unimaginable has become reality in the United States. Buffoonish mobs desecrating the U.S. Capitol building, tanks parading down the streets of Washington, running battles between protesters and militias, armed rebels attempting to kidnap sitting governors, uncertainty about the peaceful transition of power—if you read about them in another country, you would think a civil war had already begun. The basic truth is the United States might be on the brink of such a war today. Americans must now take the proposition seriously, not just as a political warning but as a probable military scenario—and a potential catastrophe.
