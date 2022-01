BUFFALO, N.Y. — Even getting decent goaltending from Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, the Sabres were only 2-5-2 in his games. It certainly was a huge upgrade from the goaltending they had been getting, but this team is 5-18-5 since opening the season 5-1-1. Things went from bad to worse on Wednesday when the Sabres found out that Luukkonen has a lower-body injury that will keep him out week-to-week and Malcolm Subban has an upper-body injury that will likely involve surgery and keep him out month-to-month.

NHL ・ 16 HOURS AGO