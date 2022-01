If it isn’t already, your digestive health should be high up on your priority list. Unhealthy eating habits are linked to colorectal cancer, which is the third most common cancer among both women and men worldwide. Not only that, but a properly functioning digestive system affects our immune, heart, hormonal, and even mental health! Most recently, scientists have discovered a simple way that we can prevent disease and keep our tummies happy — eating yogurt.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO