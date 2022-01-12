2022 Martin Luther King, Jr. Day - City Holiday Schedule
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – Most City of Corpus Christi offices, including libraries and Municipal Court, will be closed Monday, January 17, 2022, in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday. Here’s a complete list of City office closings and schedules:
Emergency and essential City services such as Police, Fire, and the Airport will remain open and maintain normal operations.
City Call Center will be CLOSED Monday, January 17, 2022
Health-COVID-19
- COVID-19 immunizations will NOT be offered at City Hall on Monday, January 17, 2022.
Utilities Business Office will be CLOSED Monday, January 17, 2022; however, customers may make utility bill payments:
- online: https://ccpay.cctexas.com/IPSUB/PortalAccount/Login;
- by telephone 361-885-0751; or
- at H-E-B Stores.
Municipal Court will be CLOSED Monday, January 17, 2022; however, customers may:
Make payments and request Defensive Driving
Make payments by
- Phone: 1-866-299-7084
- Dropbox located 120 North Chaparral Street.
Solid Waste Operations:
- Garbage & Recycling: No collection for customers living in Zone #1 on Monday, January 17, 2022
- Alternate Collection Date: Saturday, January 15, 2022
- Brush & Bulky items: No collection Monday, January 17, 2022
- J.C. Elliott Collection Center & Transfer Station: CLOSED Monday, January 17, 2022.
- Cefe Valenzuela Landfill: OPEN Monday, January 17, 2022, from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Animal Care Services: CLOSED Monday, January 17, 2022
Code Enforcement: CLOSED Monday, January 17, 2022
Development Services: CLOSED Monday, January 17, 2022
Libraries: All Public Libraries will be CLOSED on Monday, January 17, 2022
Parks and Recreation:
- Lozano Golf Center and Oso Golf Course:
- OPEN Monday, January 17, 2022
- H-E-B Tennis Center:
- OPEN Monday, January 17, 2022
- Al Kruse Tennis Center:
- OPEN Monday, January 17, 2022
- Collier Pool and Corpus Christi Natatorium:
- OPEN Monday, January 17, 2022
- Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve & Learning Center:
- Walking trails and playground open daily, dawn to dusk.
- Learning Center:
- CLOSED Monday, January 17, 2022
- Corpus Christi Gym and Ben Garza Gym:
- OPEN Monday, January 17, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. for City Winter Youth Basketball League participants ONLY
- After Hour Kid Power Program Office:
- CLOSED Monday, January 17, 2022
- Recreation Centers:
- CLOSED Monday, January 17, 2022
- All Senior Centers:
- CLOSED Monday, January 17, 2022
- Zavala Activity Center:
- CLOSED Monday, January 17, 2022
- Senior Meal Program:
- CLOSED Monday, January 17, 2022
- Senior Companion Program Office:
- CLOSED Monday, January 17, 2022
- Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP):
- CLOSED Monday, January 17, 2022
- 78415 Community Youth Development:
- CLOSED Monday, January 17, 2022
