2022 Martin Luther King, Jr. Day - City Holiday Schedule

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – Most City of Corpus Christi offices, including libraries and Municipal Court, will be closed Monday, January 17, 2022, in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday. Here’s a complete list of City office closings and schedules:

Emergency and essential City services such as Police, Fire, and the Airport will remain open and maintain normal operations.

City Call Center will be CLOSED Monday, January 17, 2022

Health-COVID-19

COVID-19 immunizations will NOT be offered at City Hall on Monday, January 17, 2022.

Utilities Business Office will be CLOSED Monday, January 17, 2022; however, customers may make utility bill payments:

online: https://ccpay.cctexas.com/IPSUB/PortalAccount/Login;

by telephone 361-885-0751; or

at H-E-B Stores.

Municipal Court will be CLOSED Monday, January 17, 2022; however, customers may:

Make payments and request Defensive Driving

Make payments by

Phone: 1-866-299-7084

Dropbox located 120 North Chaparral Street.

Solid Waste Operations:

Garbage & Recycling: No collection for customers living in Zone #1 on Monday, January 17, 2022

Alternate Collection Date: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Brush & Bulky items : No collection Monday, January 17, 2022

: Monday, January 17, 2022 J.C. Elliott Collection Center & Transfer Station: CLOSED Monday, January 17, 2022.

Monday, January 17, 2022. Cefe Valenzuela Landfill: OPEN Monday, January 17, 2022, from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Animal Care Services: CLOSED Monday, January 17, 2022

Code Enforcement: CLOSED Monday, January 17, 2022

Development Services: CLOSED Monday, January 17, 2022

Libraries: All Public Libraries will be CLOSED on Monday, January 17, 2022

Parks and Recreation:

Lozano Golf Center and Oso Golf Course:

OPEN Monday, January 17, 2022

H-E-B Tennis Center:

OPEN Monday, January 17, 2022

Al Kruse Tennis Center:

OPEN Monday, January 17, 2022

Collier Pool and Corpus Christi Natatorium:

OPEN Monday, January 17, 2022

Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve & Learning Center :

Walking trails and playground open daily, dawn to dusk.

Learning Center:

CLOSED Monday, January 17, 2022

Corpus Christi Gym and Ben Garza Gym:

OPEN Monday, January 17, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. for City Winter Youth Basketball League participants ONLY

After Hour Kid Power Program Office :

: CLOSED Monday, January 17, 2022

Recreation Centers :

: CLOSED Monday, January 17, 2022

All Senior Centers:

CLOSED Monday, January 17, 2022

Zavala Activity Center:

CLOSED Monday, January 17, 2022

Senior Meal Program :

CLOSED Monday, January 17, 2022

Senior Companion Program Office :

: CLOSED Monday, January 17, 2022

Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) :

: CLOSED Monday, January 17, 2022

78415 Community Youth Development: