2022 Martin Luther King, Jr. Day - City Holiday Schedule

Corpus Christi, Texas
 3 days ago
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – Most City of Corpus Christi offices, including libraries and Municipal Court, will be closed Monday, January 17, 2022, in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday. Here’s a complete list of City office closings and schedules:

Emergency and essential City services such as Police, Fire, and the Airport will remain open and maintain normal operations.

City Call Center will be CLOSED Monday, January 17, 2022

Health-COVID-19

  • COVID-19 immunizations will NOT be offered at City Hall on Monday, January 17, 2022.

Utilities Business Office will be CLOSED Monday, January 17, 2022; however, customers may make utility bill payments:

Municipal Court will be CLOSED Monday, January 17, 2022; however, customers may:

Make payments and request Defensive Driving

Make payments by

  • Phone: 1-866-299-7084
  • Dropbox located 120 North Chaparral Street.

Solid Waste Operations:

  • Garbage & Recycling: No collection for customers living in Zone #1 on Monday, January 17, 2022
  • Alternate Collection Date: Saturday, January 15, 2022
  • Brush & Bulky items: No collection Monday, January 17, 2022
  • J.C. Elliott Collection Center & Transfer Station: CLOSED Monday, January 17, 2022.
  • Cefe Valenzuela Landfill: OPEN Monday, January 17, 2022, from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Animal Care Services: CLOSED Monday, January 17, 2022

Code Enforcement: CLOSED Monday, January 17, 2022

Development Services: CLOSED Monday, January 17, 2022

Libraries: All Public Libraries will be CLOSED on Monday, January 17, 2022

Parks and Recreation:

  • Lozano Golf Center and Oso Golf Course:
  • OPEN Monday, January 17, 2022
  • H-E-B Tennis Center:
  • OPEN Monday, January 17, 2022
  • Al Kruse Tennis Center:
  • OPEN Monday, January 17, 2022
  • Collier Pool and Corpus Christi Natatorium:
  • OPEN Monday, January 17, 2022
  • Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve & Learning Center:
  • Walking trails and playground open daily, dawn to dusk.
  • Learning Center:
  • CLOSED Monday, January 17, 2022
  • Corpus Christi Gym and Ben Garza Gym:
  • OPEN Monday, January 17, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. for City Winter Youth Basketball League participants ONLY
  • After Hour Kid Power Program Office:
  • CLOSED Monday, January 17, 2022
  • Recreation Centers:
  • CLOSED Monday, January 17, 2022
  • All Senior Centers:
  • CLOSED Monday, January 17, 2022
  • Zavala Activity Center:
  • CLOSED Monday, January 17, 2022
  • Senior Meal Program:
  • CLOSED Monday, January 17, 2022
  • Senior Companion Program Office:
  • CLOSED Monday, January 17, 2022
  • Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP):
  • CLOSED Monday, January 17, 2022
  • 78415 Community Youth Development:
  • CLOSED Monday, January 17, 2022

