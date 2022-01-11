Tottenham v Chelsea: Who makes your Spurs team?

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes he has become a better manager from watching his Chelsea counterpart Thomas TuchelHaving won 31 trophies in his glittering career, former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss Guardiola is one of the preeminent managers of his generation but Tuchel famously got the better of him in last season’s Champions League final.Guardiola, 50, feels he can learn much from studying the way the 48-year-old German operates.The Spaniard said: “He is so creative, one of the few managers I learn from to become a better manager myself. He is excellent in all departments.“Since he was at Mainz,...
