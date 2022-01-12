ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Community Input Wanted for Uptown Corridors Revitalization

Corpus Christi, Texas
Corpus Christi, Texas
 3 days ago
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – The City of Corpus Christi Planning Department would like to hear your recommendations for street and sidewalk amenities, design improvements, branding, and economic development programming for Staples Street from Six Points to Interstate 37 and Leopard Street from Upper Broadway to the Crosstown Expressway (SH 286). The community’s input and guidance are needed to refine and prioritize proposed strategies to improve the Staples and Leopard Street corridors in the Uptown District.

A video presentation in English and Spanish is available online detailing initial proposals for the Uptown Corridors. Residents, business owners, and other community stakeholders are invited to view the presentation and then asked to provide input through the bilingual online survey available between January 10 and February 20, 2022, at www.cctexas.com/uptown.

“Your input will help develop a strategy for revitalization that will guide future public and private investments and lay the foundation for a strong local economy along these two key commercial corridors,” said Mayor Paulette Guajardo.

To learn more about the project and sign up for email updates about project meetings and materials, please visit www.cctexas.com/uptown.

For more information, contact Public Information Officer Gabriela Morrow 361-826-3583 or by email at GabrielaM@cctexas.com.

Corpus Christi, Texas

Corpus Christi, Texas

338
Followers
1K+
Post
17K+
Views
