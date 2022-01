The past couple of years witnessed a real sea change with regard to how society views media feature photoshopped bodies and idealized human forms. Once the surefire way to sell everything from high fashion to electronics, there is a movement now towards healthy body acceptance and a more natural look. In other words, the unrealistic expectations that some people place on themselves because of the abundance of edited images out there have a markedly negative effect on their mental health and some would say the way society perceives beauty.

U.K. ・ 1 DAY AGO