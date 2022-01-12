Film Room: The Defensive Adjustments That Helped Georgia Topple Alabama

It’s a rematch between Alabama and Georgia with a title on the line as we get set for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. The Crimson Tide and Bulldogs last faced off in the SEC Championship Game, with Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and ‘Bama getting the win that punched a ticket to the College Football Playoff. However, head coach Kirby Smart and the dominant Georgia defense will be looking to get back on track against the juggernaut that is Nick Saban’s program out of Tuscaloosa. The Tide advanced to the title game after a dominant showing against underdog Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl. Meanwhile, Stetson Bennett and Georgia took care of Michigan in the Orange Bowl. Now, it’s a meeting in the title game in Indianapolis to decide the championship As is the case for much of the 2021-22 college football bowl season, the main broadcast for this game will air on ESPN via your TV provider. Meanwhile, the popular “Film Room” broadcast will air on ESPN 2, featuring Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher. This game will also feature a Megacast on other ESPN channels, with options to watch a Skycast, a Command Center and home radio broadcasts. A number of alternate broadcasts, including the All-22 broadcasts and individual hometown radio calls will be available via the ESPN app. If you don’t have cable, you can also watch the game streaming via fuboTV, which has a free seven-day trial.

FOOTBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO