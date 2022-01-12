ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Film Room: The Defensive Adjustments That Helped Georgia Topple Alabama

Cover picture for the articleThere is one main difference with how Georgia held Alabama to only 18 points to secure a national championship after giving up 41 in the SEC title game: it got Bryce Young on the ground and it got stops in the red zone. Circumstances forced much of the task of winning...

While there are plenty of feel-good stories surrounding Georgia’s 33-18 win in the College Football Playoff, I have one takeaway that’s all about Alabama. Yes, it was great to see the Bulldogs finally break through and win their first title in 41 years. Yes, the Stetson Bennett story, walk-on to triumphant championship QB, is a nice one. And yes, that UGA front, especially LB Nakobe Dean and DE Travon Walker, was the difference in the game.
Alabama scored first in tonight’s College Football Playoff National Championship Game, but only after Georgia had a touchdown taken away. On the Crimson Tide’s first possession, it appeared that Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was sacked and fumbled the football. Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean scooped up the loose ball and ran it in for six points.
Georgia defense redeems itself against Alabama in national title game

Georgia won its long-awaited national championship the way it dominated during an undefeated regular season – by relying on its defense. The Bulldogs allowed only 30 yards rushing in beating Alabama, 33-18, on Monday night in Indianapolis. Georgia (14-1) won its first national title since the 1980 season. “I...
Alabama vs. Georgia National Championship Game 2022: Live stream, start time, TV, film room, how to watch ESPN megacast

It’s a rematch between Alabama and Georgia with a title on the line as we get set for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. The Crimson Tide and Bulldogs last faced off in the SEC Championship Game, with Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and ‘Bama getting the win that punched a ticket to the College Football Playoff. However, head coach Kirby Smart and the dominant Georgia defense will be looking to get back on track against the juggernaut that is Nick Saban’s program out of Tuscaloosa. The Tide advanced to the title game after a dominant showing against underdog Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl. Meanwhile, Stetson Bennett and Georgia took care of Michigan in the Orange Bowl. Now, it’s a meeting in the title game in Indianapolis to decide the championship As is the case for much of the 2021-22 college football bowl season, the main broadcast for this game will air on ESPN via your TV provider. Meanwhile, the popular “Film Room” broadcast will air on ESPN 2, featuring Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher. This game will also feature a Megacast on other ESPN channels, with options to watch a Skycast, a Command Center and home radio broadcasts. A number of alternate broadcasts, including the All-22 broadcasts and individual hometown radio calls will be available via the ESPN app. If you don’t have cable, you can also watch the game streaming via fuboTV, which has a free seven-day trial.
Nick Saban Interrupts Press Conference After Loss And You Need To Hear This

Crusty Alabama football coach Nick Saban showed his softer side after his team’s loss to Georgia in the national championship game on Monday. (Watch the video below.) The Crimson Tide’s dejected quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. had just fielded questions from reporters when Saban motioned for the players to stick around. He asked if he could share a few words.
Terry Saban gives keys to longevity for marriage with the love of her life, Nick Saban

Nick Saban and his wife, Miss Terry, have a storybook romance. The couple has been married for 50 years, but they have known each other for longer. Both grew up in West Virginia and had a passion for teaching. As Nick Saban fell in love with coaching, Terry stood beside her husband. The two have been in college football and National Football League. Since arriving at the University of Alabama in 2007, the Saban’s have felt at home.
Former Mizzou quarterback announces commitment to Big Ten team

The Big Ten is getting an influx of SEC talent, as Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak is coming to the conference. On Thursday, Bazelak announced he was committing to join the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana had a hole at the quarterback position when former quarterback Michael Penix announced he was transferring to...
