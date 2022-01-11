ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming during Omicron

By Jthanmyfitnesspal
 4 days ago

Does going to a pool during the Omicron spike make you nervous?. A little bit. I go when I think it won't be too crowded. 😷. I'm so glad you posted this. My pool finally opened after a much unanticipated delay for maintenance. And here we are with Omicron. My husband...

Swimming Q&A

Sports can impact your life in many different ways, whether that be through making friends, doing what you love or any way else that affects you when on a team. For sophomore Gabby Fowler, swimming has been something that she has enjoyed being a part of since second grade. Q:...
Hi 42yo 133kg Aussie woman

Hi, well I had a Christmas from he'll awaiting medical results and I need to lose 20kg to have surgery to potentially save my life. Scary scary stuff but I'm here to find support and help others. I am a mother of 2 autistic kids, a beautiful step daughter. My...
Headings under daily totals

You list the various headings , calories , carbs etc above the top of the daily meals. I suggest that you copy that heading to the bottom of the daily sheet so that when you look at say the last column ( sugars) that title is displayed below the totals and you don’t have to scroll up to confirm the column title.
Back At It Again!

Hi everyone! My name is Cindy. I decided this year to focus on my overall health. I will be using the beach body work out videos and will be tracking my food on here. I’m super excited to start showing my body some love through exercise and nutrition. I’m open to making new friends and building a support system.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How to Cope With Worries, Anxiety During Omicron Spike

Mother Erica Segura is facing what so many mothers are facing right now. She's trying to stay strong for her family and care for them while her husband and 7-year-old son are home sick with COVID-19. One of the hardest moments came when she had to tell her son he...
Daily Voice

COVID-19: These Symptoms Set Omicron Apart From Common Cold

The highly contagious COVID-19 Omicron variant has been compared to the common cold since they share several similar symptoms, including a sore throat, running nose, and sneezing.But the Omicron strain also has several symptoms more similar to the initial COVID-19 virus.They include fever, chills, …
Bent Over Rows with Curl Bar

Tried bent over rows with a curl bar today. Elbows flare out a little more, feeling is more natural. Control over the bar feels much better. Just wandering if this is a thing and and thoughts. I use an EZ-bar for pendlay's because it's all I have. Seems fine. The...
Here to lose the Christmas lbs

Hi everyone, I'm returning to MFP after gaining a few lbs over Christmas. I need to get back into the swing of preparing my meals and not making excuses to workout! Which is why I'm returning hoping you guys can motivate me. I'm from the UK. Please feel free to...
Looking for accountability pals

Hey I'm back at it again after getting a whole lot fatter once again 🙃. I just started the 30 Day Shred yesterday (used to be popular on here!) after not doing it for like 8 years so if anyone wants to be accountability buddies that would be awesome. Let's be supportive of each other!
strong curves - adaptable?

I'm a 5'6", 130 lbs, 44 year old woman. The navy body fat calculator said 29%, which I find highly unlikely. I'm happy with my weight but I'd like to put on some visible muscle. I also have a connective tissue disorder that makes my doctors a little hesitant to let me lift really heavy. I've been using some of Garmin's full-body workouts, but I'd like to get on more of an established program and I know I've seen Strong Curves mentioned on here quite a bit. Thing is, I don't have access to a barbell, only adjustable dumbbells (bar and plates, not the selectawhatever kind), and that's not likely to change in the next couple of years at least. They go up quite a bit heavier than I can currently manage, so lots of room to grow. Can the program realistically be adapted? Asking about this program specifically because I was at the bookstore yesterday and they have it, but it was shrink-wrapped so I couldn't flip through it. Thoughts? Or is there another program that would be more suitable? The most I can manage is 3 sessions a week, 2 of which have to max out at half an hour.
Join my online cycling class FREE!

Hi, I have been teaching Online Indoor Cycling classes via Zoom for a few years now but I recently started a group on MyFitnessPal and would like you to join. Anyone interested in nutrition and fitness inspiration plus FREE cycling classes via zoom please join my group "AngelsNCC Members" on MyFitnessPal. Here I will add all the details for you to join the zoom meetings for indoor cycling classes and so much more. Thank you!
Hello new to MFP

Went to Scottish Slimmers a few years back and managed to get to target weight, but now back up and looking to lose the Corona and Christmas stones! - needing inspiration on low calorie recipes etc - good luck everyone!. Welcome to MFP @bobbin1962 I’m also a 1962’er and have...
Calling all fitbit-ers!

Just got mine today and interested in how others govern their fit-bit synced MFP journey. I don't use a fitbit anymore because my One's battery finally gave out and any other version grossly overestimated my exercise calories but I have, and always will, eat every last calorie allotted to me. 😀 One, I earned them. Two, I was already in a deficit when in weight loss mode and not eating the exercise calories back just made that deficit bigger and potentially harmful because of undereating. Three, more food! Four, I really like food. Five, ok I exercise FOR food. I'm not gonna not eat it. 😀
Lets talk popcorn

I pop mine dry in the microwave. About as low calorie as it gets. Jolly Time 100's are the most convenient at low calories. 10 bags for $3.12. Stove top popper with Pam is the lowest calorie method not tasting like cardboard. You have to have nut (powdered) salt to really have a good result.
Travel for work?

Do you try, and have success at finding workout partners, or exercise partners while traveling? I would like to hike, play tennis or things like that while traveling for my job, which I do at least 6 months a year. I hit the local gyms, but that's about it. Most of the guys I work with just want to eat buffets, drink like fish, and watch movies or play on game systems. Is there a group of people on here that travel for work, and can relate?
