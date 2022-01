View the original article to see embedded media. It was a near-perfect night for Nakobe Dean and the Georgia defense on Monday. Dean tallied four tackles in Georgia's 32-18 victory over Alabama to win the national championship, a victory cemented on a pick-six from cornerback Kelee Ringo in the game's final minutes. Dean celebrated with his teammates on the field postgame in Indianapolis, though there was a brief wardrobe issue for the star linebacker. Dean was shown wearing an Alabama national championship hat, likely given to him in some sort of mixup. Dean didn't seem to mind too much as he celebrated Georgia's first national title since the 1980 season.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO