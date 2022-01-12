ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Got Inflation Blues? Consider Dividend Stocks: Wharton's Siegel

Dividend stocks are the best way for investors to cope with inflation, says renowned Wharton School finance professor Jeremy Siegel.

Inflation rose to the fore again Wednesday, when the government reported that consumer prices jumped 7% last year, the biggest 12-month increase in 39 years.

“Dividend stocks are protected against inflation, because firms have been able to raise their prices, their cash flows, and increase their dividends,” Siegel told CNBC. “I think that’s what investors are going to seek in 2022.”

He’s not fond of Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS), given their negative yields.

“That’s not an answer,” he said. “You have dividend-paying stocks at 2.5%, 3%, 3.5%, 4% [yield] … and you have capital gains.”

As for dividend investment choices, Morningstar analyst Lan Anh Tran rates the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) - Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Report as gold, the firm’s top rating.

“Vanguard Dividend Appreciation focuses on quality franchises that have reliably increased the amount of cash they give back to shareholders over time,” she wrote in a commentary last year.

The fund’s “stringent selection criteria yield a portfolio that balances income, capital appreciation, and risk” Tran said. “The long look-back period ensures constituents are stable companies with a proven track record.”

Meanwhile, Morningstar analyst Ryan Jackson rates SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY) - Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Report as silver, the firm’s second highest rating.

“This index strategy’s demanding requirement that each stock has increased its annual dividend in each of the past 20 years confers benefits,” he wrote last year.

“Only consistently profitable firms check this box, so this fund bends toward the quality factor, which has historically been tied to market-beating performance.”

With Wednesday’s news that consumer prices soared 7% last year, you may be looking for stocks that protect you from inflation. Recent research from Hartford Funds strategist Sean Markowicz, as reported by Barron’s, identified five sectors that tend to generate positive returns in periods of inflation: utilities, real estate investment trusts, energy, consumer staples and healthcare.
Inflation is a topic that is on everyone’s minds. Protecting your wealth against inflation is an important part of a well-rounded financial plan. Even a persistent low level of inflation is enough to significantly cut your purchasing power over time. History shows that the best way to build wealth and protect against inflation in the long run is to buy high-quality dividend-paying stocks.
The 2021 investment newsletter scoreboard illustrates the extent to which Wall Street has become a market of individual stocks rather than a monolithic stock market. The distinction has to do with whether stocks are marching to the beats of their own individual drummers or are, instead, tending to move up and down in lockstep with each other. When it’s the former, our focus should be on stock picking. When it’s the latter, market timing is more the order of the day.
AT&T stock lost ground last year, but that only pushed the yield higher. Camping World has been growing briskly, sharing the wealth with its shareholders through payout hikes and special distributions. Copper demand remains strong, and that's good news for this high-yielding commodity stock. Investors are chasing yields in this...
