If you’ve never heard of A Better Weigh Inc., you will soon. This Chicago-based weight loss center recently announced plans for national franchise expansion. Founded by Chanay Walton, LPN, after her own struggles with postpartum weight loss and through her work as a nurse, Walton realized the importance of diet, nutrition, and weight management, which led her to open the first A Better Weigh location in the Beverly neighborhood of Chicago in 2009. Since then, she has expanded to one additional corporate site in the Edgewater neighborhood of Chicago and two franchise locations in Tinley Park, Illinois, and Schererville, Indiana.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO