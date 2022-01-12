Host cant connect to vSphere

So I always thought the difference between the two is if the NSX-Tool is installed on the Cloud workloads. If that is still valid and assuming I prefer to go with the Cloud enforced mode, then from the cloud infrastructure perspective, will NSX T0 and T1 still be deployed in the Transit vPC and Host vPC respectively, such as with AWS? Or NSX T0 and T1 would ONLY be deployed in AWS if using NSX Enforced mode?

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO