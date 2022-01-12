ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Host cant connect to vSphere

By D4X1
vmware.com
 2 days ago

We have 3 Host in vSphere (7.0) One of our Host rebooted which is also hostet...

communities.vmware.com

vmware.com

vSphere 6.7 Configuration Quickstart: Physical adapter does not match the input

I have noticed an irregularity with regard to adding hosts to a cluster via the configuration quickstart several times now. The workaround or solution to this seems very odd. Go to the host being added and remove one of the redundant Uplinks(Manage physical adapter option in Networking>virtual switches), in this case vmnic3(even though the rest of the nodes have this configuration). Rerun the 'configure' and it should complete this time. Then re-add that redundant uplink back. Weird.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

ESXI 7.0 not change Disk name

Scsi0:1.productID ="name device" scsi0:1.VendorID="name Vendor" What could be the reason? are there alternatives for ESXi?
COMPUTERS
#Data Store#Cant#Appliance#Vsphere#Host
vmware.com

Services Fail on VCSA 7.02 (also 7.03) fresh installation

My Setup is a Supermicro epyc 3251 host running ESXI 7.02. I try to make VCSA running stable on it but I fail for weeks now, so Maybe someone around here can give me some ideas. I ask on these two reddit posts and added Screenshots but run out of replies.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

I'm unable to locate solution users for vreplication on vsphere 6.5

While trying to save configuration on vReplication Appliance, I get the Unable to create solution user error. See below. I saw a guide on deleting the solutions users on vsphere, but on checking my vsphere environment i can't seem to locate solution users tab or group. All help/ suggestions are welcomed. thanks.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Looking for a quick clearification on NSX Cloud native "Cloud enforced mode" and "NSX enforced mode"

So I always thought the difference between the two is if the NSX-Tool is installed on the Cloud workloads. If that is still valid and assuming I prefer to go with the Cloud enforced mode, then from the cloud infrastructure perspective, will NSX T0 and T1 still be deployed in the Transit vPC and Host vPC respectively, such as with AWS? Or NSX T0 and T1 would ONLY be deployed in AWS if using NSX Enforced mode?
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Re: Tanzu Installation Issue

We are using a trial licence for the Tanzu Workload Management cluster and tried installing it but it was stuck at configuring state for a long time (~ 2 hours). Then in order to delete the cluster we used the Disable option however it is stuck again in the removing state. Could you please guide us how we can remove or force remove this cluster, so that we fix the configuration and redeploy again.
COMPUTERS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
vmware.com

Announcing VMware NSX Advanced Load Balancer (Avi) with Cloud Services and the Avi 21.1.3 Release

We are excited to announce Avi with Cloud Services which includes the Avi PULSE service delivering an always-on, as-a-service consumption model for operational capabilities such as central licensing, security feeds, and proactive support. A set of new SKUs that simplify the consumption of the services in a SaaS and subscription model have been available since Dec 23, 2021 as part of the Avi 21.1.3.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Plan of vCeter server log4j patch

Is there any plan to release a log4j patch of vCenter server 6.7 and 6.5. Some product does not have patch for every version. (eg. VMware HCX 4.2.x is fixed in 4.2.4 but no patch for 4.0)
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

"Help Desk Administrators" role, Access groups

Why "Help Desk Administrators" role working only with "Root(/)" access group?. I have lot of admins in different regions. And i make for them different pools and farms. I need different helpdesk access for this farms. Can't solve this problem 😞. i attach screenshot of this problem. Thanks!. 81 KB.
TECHNOLOGY
vmware.com

Feature Friday Episode 77 – DevOps Service Opportunity

Welcome to another Feature Fridays session in our Tanzu mini series!. Many providers who are delivering containers and K8s clusters as a service will be looking for that next service, where the developer now becomes their buyer. DevOps services cover a lot of differing areas; from the developers’ actual machine...
TECHNOLOGY
vmware.com

Vsphere essential 7 in only one host

I am going to install a Vsphere in a only one host, a recommendation for enhanced performance is "Performance is better when you do not place your virtual machines on the disk containing the ESXi boot image" Can I placed the vcenter in the same disk of ESXi?. 0 Kudos.
COMPUTERS

