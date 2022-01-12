Host cant connect to vSphere

I have noticed an irregularity with regard to adding hosts to a cluster via the configuration quickstart several times now. The workaround or solution to this seems very odd. Go to the host being added and remove one of the redundant Uplinks(Manage physical adapter option in Networking>virtual switches), in this case vmnic3(even though the rest of the nodes have this configuration). Rerun the 'configure' and it should complete this time. Then re-add that redundant uplink back. Weird.
I'm having a bit of a struggle with a rights assignment issue. For a given set of users on a given set of VMs (in a resource pool) I need to allow the users to mount ISOs from the datastore, but prevent them from connecting a Client Device, either CD or USB.
My Setup is a Supermicro epyc 3251 host running ESXI 7.02. I try to make VCSA running stable on it but I fail for weeks now, so Maybe someone around here can give me some ideas. I ask on these two reddit posts and added Screenshots but run out of replies.
While trying to save configuration on vReplication Appliance, I get the Unable to create solution user error. See below. I saw a guide on deleting the solutions users on vsphere, but on checking my vsphere environment i can't seem to locate solution users tab or group. All help/ suggestions are welcomed. thanks.
So I always thought the difference between the two is if the NSX-Tool is installed on the Cloud workloads. If that is still valid and assuming I prefer to go with the Cloud enforced mode, then from the cloud infrastructure perspective, will NSX T0 and T1 still be deployed in the Transit vPC and Host vPC respectively, such as with AWS? Or NSX T0 and T1 would ONLY be deployed in AWS if using NSX Enforced mode?
We are using a trial licence for the Tanzu Workload Management cluster and tried installing it but it was stuck at configuring state for a long time (~ 2 hours). Then in order to delete the cluster we used the Disable option however it is stuck again in the removing state. Could you please guide us how we can remove or force remove this cluster, so that we fix the configuration and redeploy again.
We are excited to announce Avi with Cloud Services which includes the Avi PULSE service delivering an always-on, as-a-service consumption model for operational capabilities such as central licensing, security feeds, and proactive support. A set of new SKUs that simplify the consumption of the services in a SaaS and subscription model have been available since Dec 23, 2021 as part of the Avi 21.1.3.
I have an issue with VMware Workstation which seems to have started after recent bios and windows updates were applied. Unfortunately both updates were applied after multiple reboots.. one straight after the other so cannot say if it was the windows update or the bios update that caused, the issue..
We are using vCSA 6.7. Noticed that it is not possible to schedule tasks for cloning VM to same folder, same ESXi host and same VMFS datastore (the largest datastore of the ESXi host). As I understand the second cloning will fail because of the naming - because a clone with same name already exists.
My Windows 7 32-bit guest machine loses network connectivity every few minutes but only in one of the networks I am working in. After a reboot (of the guest machine) everything works fine but only for a few minutes. The latest VMware Tools are installed. Network is set to bridged....
After deleting old snapshots (using the snapshot manager) I'm experiencing that my VM won't boot up. This is my first error message:. This file does however exist, and I select it manually by pressing Browse.. (Highlight to read) This file does also exist. Full list of files in the folder:
We are having to move datacenters so i am looking to use vSphere Replication to handle this. I am not able to find the answer anywhere. vCenter Appliance is running on a 4 node esxi cluster in Washington DC. vSphere Replication Appliance(and default Replication Server) is also in the same...
I do have Routed networks that are being created in VCD VLN based connected to an ESG. The networks are created from the Network Pools VLN Based. When I am deleting the networks from VCD I am expecting to see the VLN also deleted from this Network Pools that is associated with this interface.
Why "Help Desk Administrators" role working only with "Root(/)" access group?. I have lot of admins in different regions. And i make for them different pools and farms. I need different helpdesk access for this farms. Can't solve this problem 😞. i attach screenshot of this problem. Thanks!. 81 KB.
Welcome to another Feature Fridays session in our Tanzu mini series!. Many providers who are delivering containers and K8s clusters as a service will be looking for that next service, where the developer now becomes their buyer. DevOps services cover a lot of differing areas; from the developers’ actual machine...
I am going to install a Vsphere in a only one host, a recommendation for enhanced performance is "Performance is better when you do not place your virtual machines on the disk containing the ESXi boot image" Can I placed the vcenter in the same disk of ESXi?. 0 Kudos.
