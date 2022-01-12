ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supply Chain Issues Sparks #BareshelvesBiden To Trend In Response to Empty Store Shelves

By Atiya Jordan
 15 hours ago
The latest trending hashtag on Twitter, #BareshelvesBiden, is about the empty shelves at local grocery stores. Americans all across the country expressed their frustrations about the current status of the economic supply chain. It was Sunday evening when the phrase peaked at No.6 on Twitter’s trending list. A wave...

Footwear News

These Retail Companies Are Requiring Vaccinations for Employees

The return to office is rolling out, albeit with some delays. And some retail companies are taking a no-tolerance approach to vaccinations. The recent uptick in COVID-19 due to the Omicron variant has pushed employers to reconsider what they will allow in the office. Some employers are strongly encouraging their employees to get vaccinated — Dollar General became the first major retailer to offer a financial incentives for employees to get the shot. At the same time, President Biden’s mandate that businesses with 100 or more employees must require vaccinations or weekly COVID-19 tests for employees is pending approval in the Supreme Court....
WTAX

Four reasons you’re seeing empty grocery store shelves

You may have noticed grocery store shelves are looking rather empty lately. There are four reasons why this is happening: 1) the virus surge—the omicron variant means stores have more work to do from deep cleaning to enforcing mask policies, just as more staff members are calling out due to illness and quarantine; 2) winter weather- sweeping weather systems have made road conditions difficult in many parts of the country over the last two weeks, which means people in the affected areas bought up certain items before storms hit, and that weather has delayed delivery to grocery stores around the country; 3) supply chain snarls—it’s not just about shipping containers out at sea, as production has slowed on many of the goods that the United States imports, and 4) many people are eating at home- this means grocery stores are facing higher demand, and are struggling to stay stocked. (Yahoo)
CBS LA

Not Again: Shoppers Looking For Milk, Bread And Other Grocery Staples Finding Empty Store Shelves

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — School closures and remote learning have returned, along with long lines for COVID testing, so it was just a matter of time before another specter of the early pandemic made a comeback – empty store shelves. Across the country, shoppers are taking to social media to report they are having trouble finding milk, bread, meat and other grocery staples. There have been no reports, however, of toilet paper shortages. Anyone else notice their local grocery store shelves are near empty? — Soyourelikethatthrpst (@soyourelikethat) January 10, 2022 Unlike the panic buying of 2020, experts say there are a number of factors...
Empty grocery store shelves and rising prices frustrate consumers

BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — As inflation reaches its highest level in decades grocery store shelves across the nation, including right here at home are increasingly bare. You’ve been sending us pictures of what you’re seeing at grocery stores across the region. It’s not just empty shelves leaving...
Empty store shelves return as COVID-19 cases surge

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Anyone who has been to the grocery store lately, has seen the effect the COVID-19 surge from omicron is having in the aisles. Retailers said they're doing what they've done throughout the pandemic: adapt. With absenteeism from COVID-19 affecting not only the stores at the end...
