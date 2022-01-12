The Viper Watch is a remarkable timepiece with a white-gold serpent and a diamond-studded dial

By removing as much material as possible, the Precision Play Dice offer the most bare-basic die design that can’t be rigged or weighted to cheat with. Board-game enthusiast Tuson Lauby immediately sensed something was wrong when his opponent in a game of Warhammer kept using specific dice during important stages in the game. Noticing immediately that his fellow player was cheating by playing with weighted dice, Lauby’s mind began whirring and he started thinking about how he could design dice that were essentially cheat-proof. His first order of business was to remove as much material as he possibly could, resulting in dice with an extremely skeletal design and a central core that connected all the faces. An engineer by trade, Lauby perfected the design and even theorized that these new dice weren’t just cheat-proof, they were high-momentum too, rolling much longer and farther than regular solid dice.

HOBBIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO