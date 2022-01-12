It’s Video of a Deer Herd Licking a Cat and I Think I Know Why

Puppies love to learn. It’s why they sniff your hands and couch and romp around your home, exploring every inch of their new space to find the comfiest spots to nap and play. At some point, it’s essential that pet parents begin a more structured puppy obedience training regimen. Training your puppy can be a bonding experience, and it helps build confidence and reduces the number of pups re-homed or returned to shelters. The experience should always be a positive and fun one. It’s not about changing a pet’s playful and curious demeanor but putting them in the best position to succeed and live a safe and healthy life.

