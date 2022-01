INDIANAPOLIS — After Alabama's 33-18 loss to Georgia in Monday's national championship game, the referee explained two controversial calls. Both went against the Bulldogs. In the first half, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was hit as he threw and the ball hit the ground and landed in a Georgia defender's hands, who ran it back for an apparent touchdown. The ruling on the field was that Young had fumbled and Georgia returned it for a touchdown, but the call was overturned on the replay review. The ball was given back to Alabama.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO