ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

01.12.22 -- Listen Now: CAR T Manufacturing Control, Genome Engineering of Hematopoietic Stem Cells, and more!

laboratorynetwork.com
 3 days ago

Check out the latest episodes from Cell & Gene: The Podcast and Business of Biotech. As a member of the Life Science Connect community, you have access to content beyond our weekly newsletters including our podcast series. Don’t forget to subscribe so you never miss an episode!. Voices...

www.laboratorynetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Medagadget.com

CAR T Cell Therapy Market Size Worth USD 10,415.61 Million | 48.96% CAGR by 2027

According to MRFR, the CAR T Cell Therapy market will grow at a CAGR of 48.96 % and reach USD 10,415.61 million by the end of the forecast period in 2027. Factors such as intensifying demand for effective treatment and an upsurge in the number of cancers of various kinds are all contributing to this inclination.
BUSINESS
targetedonc.com

FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Telisotuzumab Vedotin for Advanced EGFR Wild Type nsqNSCLC

Telisotuzumab vedotin has shown interim efficacy in patients with advanced or metastatic EGFR wild-type non–small cell lung cancer and has now been granted breakthrough therapy designation from the FDA. The FDA has granted a breakthrough therapy designation to telisotuzumab vedotin (ABBV-399) for the treatment of patients with advanced/metastatic epidermal...
CANCER
MarketWatch

Pfizer doubles sales of COVID-19 pill to U.S. government to 20 million treatment courses

Pfizer Inc. said it will sell an additional 10 million treatment courses of its oral therapy, Paxlovid, to treat COVID-19 to the U.S. government this year. That doubles the total amount of courses contracted by the U.S. government to 20 million, with 10 million courses to be delivered by the end of June and the rest to be delivered by the end of September. Meanwhile, Pfizer's stock sank 2.9% in afternoon trading. "With the Omicron variant surging, the availability of and accessibility to treatment options is of utmost importance, as millions of people are being diagnosed with COVID-19 each and every day," said Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla. "With data showing significant reductions in hospitalizations and deaths, along with the potential for Paxlovid to maintain robust antiviral activity against Omicron, we believe this therapy will be an important tool in the fight against COVID-19." Pfizer's stock has still run up 29.7% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 11.4%.
PUBLIC HEALTH
mobihealthnews.com

Curi Bio scores $10M for stem cell-focused drug discovery platform

Seattle-based startup Curi Bio landed $10 million in Series A funding for its stem cell-focused drug-exploration platforms. This investment comes months after the company announced a $6 million funding round led by Dynamk Capital. WHAT IT DOES. Curi Bio developed a platform called Mantrarry, which is able to help scientists...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stem Cells#Listen Now#Genome Engineering#Cell Gene#Avrobio#Aduhelm#Cellectis
The Independent

Could cannabis help fight Covid? New study reveals two chemicals that may block infection

A chemical found in live cannabis plants could help protect human cells against coronavirus infections, research suggests.A study by scientists at Oregon State University (OSU) and Oregon Health and Science University found that two acids present in hemp, a type of cannabis plant used widely in cloth, paper and as a drug, were able to jam the gears of the virus that causes Covid-19.The researchers said the two compounds can bind onto the SARS-Cov-2 virus' spike protein, which it uses to invade and commandeer human cells and which gives the coronavirus family its name.However, the compounds probably cannot be...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
CNBC

Bill Gates: Once the omicron variant passes, Covid will be more like the seasonal flu

Covid's omicron variant is currently tearing through the U.S. and the rest of the world at a record-breaking pace — but Bill Gates sees hope on the horizon. Once the current surge abates, countries can expect to see "far fewer cases" through the rest of 2022, Gates wrote on Tuesday during a Twitter Q&A with Devi Sridhar, chair of global public health at the University of Edinburgh. Once that happens, Gates continued, Covid can most likely "be treated more like seasonal flu."
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Cancer
The Independent

Japanese doctors test stem cell treatment for spinal cord injury in landmark trial

Doctors in Japan have successfully transplanted stem cells into a patient with a spinal cord injury in what is the first clinical trial of its kind, Tokyo’s Keio University announced on Friday.Neural progenitor cells derived from pluripotent stem (iPS) cells were transplanted into a patient with a severe spinal cord injury by the surgeons of the university last month as part of the study, officials were quoted as saying by The Asahi Shimbun newspaper.The study was being conducted to determine whether the treatment could be effective in curing paralysis caused by serious spinal cord injuries, which so far do not...
HEALTH
Wyoming News

Skipping COVID Vaccine in Pregnancy Brings Big Risks to Mothers, Babies

FRIDAY, Jan. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Unvaccinated pregnant women are putting themselves and their baby at risk for serious complications of COVID-19, according to new research out of Scotland. For women who have the virus within 28 days of their delivery date, those complications include preterm births, stillbirths and newborn deaths. Infant deaths are four times higher among unvaccinated women, the study found. They are also more likely than vaccinated women to require time in an intensive care unit. ...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
CBS Pittsburgh

‘Am I Protected?’ Vaccine Concern Grows As COVID Cases Climb Amid Omicron Variant

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The COVID numbers keep climbing and it’s not just the unvaccinated getting sick. Understandably, it worries those who have been vaccinated and has them wondering if they really are protected. CBS Medical Expert and the founder of USC’s Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine Dr. David Agus says the situation would be so much worse if people had not been vaccinated. “Almost every person in the hospital today with COVID-19 is unvaccinated,” Dr. Agus says. “I think the vaccines are working remarkably well, especially with the booster at blocking serious disease, which is we all care about. If...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

U.S. FDA approves drugs from AbbVie, Pfizer to treat eczema

Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved drugs from AbbVie Inc (ABBV.N) and Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) for treating eczema, a skin disease, the companies said on Friday. AbbVie's Rinvoq and Pfizer's Cibinqo have been approved to treat moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, or eczema, in patients who do...
HEALTH
pharmacytimes.com

Study: Survival Rate Has Steadily Increased for Adults with Relapsed Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Following Hematopoietic Cell Transplant

The observed increase in patient age at the time of relapse makes the findings even more impressive because longer survival is typically associated with younger age at the time of relapse. New research by the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) has found that the 2-year overall survival (OS) rate...
CANCER
Milford LIVE News

Advancing the practice of APCs is Velez’s passion

Roseann Velez, FNP-BC, has been a part of the Bayhealth family for a year. She took on a new position as Bayhealth’s first Population Health nurse practitioner coordinator. Velez ensures patients know how to care for themselves once they’re discharged. And she helps make plans to ensure continued care happens until patients are fully recovered. She has an exceptional passion ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy