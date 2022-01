MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Family and friends will be saying their goodbyes to a longtime community activist in the Twin Cities Thursday. Funeral services are set for Thursday afternoon for Mel Reeves. Reeves died last week due to complications from COVID-19 at age 64. He was a fixture at rallies, protests and marches. For more than three decades in total, Reeves was on the front lines of the fight for social justice. Just the week before, Reeves spoke to WCCO-TV while in the hospital. At that time, he was getting better. However, his condition later worsened and he ended up in the ICU....

SOCIETY ・ 1 DAY AGO