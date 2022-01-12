ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

S&P 500 Inches Higher Following Hottest Inflation Report in Decades

investing.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – The S&P 500 was marginally higher Wednesday, as data showing inflation hitting the fastest pace in decades, which was largely expected, failed to spook investors. The S&P 500 rose 0.2%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1%, or 44 points, the Nasdaq added 0.2%. The consumer...

www.investing.com

MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) advanced 3.93% to $1,106.22 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.23% to 15,188.39 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.11% to 36,290.32. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Tesla Inc. closed $137.27 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Consumer Price Index#S P 500#Investing Com#Fed#Allianz#Alvg#Treasury#Alphabet#Meta Platforms#Tsla#Morgan Stanley#Biogen#Biib#Medicare
The Independent

Asian stocks retreat as inflation augurs Fed rate hikes

Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Thursday after the latest report of surging prices in the U.S. appeared to keep the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates in coming months.Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul were lower while Sydney advanced. U.S. futures declined, with the contracts for both the S&P 500 and the Dow industrials 0.1% lower.Surging coronavirus cases in Asia have raised uncertainty about the pace of recovery from the pandemic. The omicron coronavirus variant has swept across Australia and other countries in the region despite high vaccination rates and strict border policies. Japan reported...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Dow higher after producer prices data; Nasdaq, S&P 500 fall

(Reuters) - The Dow rose on Thursday after a slower rise in producer prices in December fueled hopes that inflation has potentially reached its peak, while declines in healthcare stocks and megacap companies pressured the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq. The producer price index increased 0.2% last month, after advancing...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

Evening Edition: Worst Inflation In Four Decades

It was announced yesterday that inflation rose seven percent in December hitting its highest peak in decades. Some blame government spending and others on supply chain issues due to the COVID pandemic. FOX’s Trey Yingst speaks with Chris Markowski, host of Watchdog on Wall Street, who says inflation levels are most likely worse than what we are being told.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Halliburton stock rallies toward a near 3-year high after J.P. Morgan upgrades to overweight

Shares of Halliburton Co. rallied 1.7% toward a near three-year high in premarket trading Thursday, after J.P. Morgan analyst Arun Jayaram turned bullish on the oil services company, given its position as a leader in scale, flexibility and technology and its "best-in-class" returns generated in the last cycle. Jayaram raised his rating to overweight, after being at neutral since March 2020, while lifting the stock price target to $32 from $30. "[Halliburton] is the largest most liquid [North America]-levered [oil field services] stocks to completion activity," Jayaram wrote in a note to clients. "With an improving supply-demand balance in the NAM pressure pumping market, we think Halliburton is primed to benefit from its leading position and realize net pricing gains." The stock, which is on track to open at the highest levels seen during regular-session hours since May 2019, has rallied 12.1% over the past three months through Wednesday, while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF has climbed 12.4% and the S&P 500 has gained 8.3%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock falls Thursday, still outperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) slipped 0.20% to $48.76 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.42% to 4,659.03 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.49% to 36,113.62. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Bank of America Corp. closed $1.32 below its 52-week high ($50.08), which the company reached on January 10th.
STOCKS
investing.com

Our Top Contrarian Play On Inflation (For 7%+ Dividends And Upside)

These days, everyone’s in a tizzy about rising interest rates. But what if I told you that this panic is overblown—and it’s setting us up for some very nice windows to buy some top-quality high-yield funds throwing off payouts of 7% and up?. Why do I think...
BUSINESS
AFP

Fed reports signs businesses are seeing price surge ebb

More American businesses began seeing prices fall or stabilize as 2021 drew to a close, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday, offering hope that the wave of inflation the United States endured last year could be subsiding. However, the central bank's latest Beige Book survey of economic conditions covering the period from late November till the first few days of 2022 also warned that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 had already disrupted business as it spread nationwide. Most of the people who spoke to the Fed's regional banks reported "solid growth" in prices, but the report said "some also noted that price increases had decelerated a bit from the robust pace experienced in recent months." The report was released the same day the Labor Department reported consumer prices had risen by seven percent through 2021, their biggest 12-month increase since June 1982.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Q4 Earnings Preview: U.S. Bank Reports May Extend Sector Rally

After a solid new-year rally, top US banks begin reporting their fourth-quarter earnings on Friday. Investors remain optimistic that higher interest rates and improving demand for credit will fuel further profit growth. The benchmark KBW Bank Index, which tracks 24 of the largest US lenders, is off to its best...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

Energy, High-Yield Stocks Are Market Leaders So Far In 2022

Does US market action in January set the tone for the rest of the year? If it does, the investment gods will favor shares in the energy sector and stocks with relatively high dividend yields in 2022, courtesy of strong runs for both slices of the market so far this month, based on a set of ETFs.
STOCKS

