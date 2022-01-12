Optimizing care coordination to address social determinants of health needs for dual-use veterans
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 59 (2022) Cite this article. Veterans increasingly utilize both the Veteran’s Health Administration (VA) and non-VA hospitals (dual-users). Dual-users are at increased risk of fragmented care and adverse outcomes and often do not receive necessary follow-up care addressing social determinants of health (SDOH)....bmchealthservres.biomedcentral.com
Comments / 0