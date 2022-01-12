ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Optimizing care coordination to address social determinants of health needs for dual-use veterans

By Heidi Sjoberg ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-9599-5626
BioMed Central
 3 days ago

BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 59 (2022) Cite this article. Veterans increasingly utilize both the Veteran's Health Administration (VA) and non-VA hospitals (dual-users). Dual-users are at increased risk of fragmented care and adverse outcomes and often do not receive necessary follow-up care addressing social determinants of health (SDOH)....

bmchealthservres.biomedcentral.com

MyChesCo

HHS-Led Initiative Releases Unified Specification for Patient Addresses in Health Care

WASHINGTON, D.C. —The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC), in collaboration with standards development organizations (SDOs) and health IT stakeholders, recently released the Project [email protected] (‘Project USA’) Technical Specification Final Version 1.0. This new specification is a unified, cross-standards, health care specification that could be used across industry for representing patient addresses (mailing, physical, billing, etc.) to improve patient matching.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BioMed Central

Multidisciplinary residential home intervention to improve outcomes for frail residents

Anna Steel ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-9802-36031, Helen Hopwood2, Elizabeth Goodwin3 &. BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 58 (2022) Cite this article. Residential homes provide accommodation and assistance with personal care only and are not required to have registered nurses on site. However, their residents often have a combination of comorbidity, polypharmacy, frailty and mental-health conditions with poor access to healthcare to meet these needs. Integrated healthcare for older people is a key NHS priority in the Long-Term Plan and the Five-Year Forward View. We describe development and implementation of multi-disciplinary intervention to integrate healthcare and promote interprofessional education.
HEALTH SERVICES
The Associated Press

Kiddo Announces $16M in Growth Investment to Address the Growing Need for Remote Patient Monitoring and Care Coordination for At-Risk Children

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2022-- Good Parents Inc. (d/b/a Kiddo), creators of the Kiddo remote patient monitoring (RPM) and continuous care platform for pediatric patients, today announced it has closed a $16 million Series A growth investment led by Clearlake Capital-backed Vive Collective™. As part of the investment, Vive’s Founder and CEO Cheryl Cheng will join the company’s board of directors. The funding and partnership will enable Kiddo to double the size of its US and Asia teams, expand its partnerships with health systems and benefits providers, and obtain FDA device certification.
KIDS
#Health And Human Services#Health System#Sdoh#Acc#Veterans#Va
Medscape News

Oropharyngeal Cancer Up About 3% Among Men

For the first time, researchers have analyzed oropharyngeal cancer trends in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., and the cross-sectional study shows the condition is increasingly common among older men. The researchers also found an increase in the proportion of regional stage oropharyngeal cancer (3.1% per year in men, 1.0% in women) and mortality among men (2.1% per year).
CANCER
BioMed Central

Evaluation of a Medicaid performance improvement project to reduce high-dose opioid prescriptions

BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 68 (2022) Cite this article. In 2015, Oregon’s Medicaid program implemented a performance improvement project to reduce high-dose opioid prescribing across its 16 coordinated care organizations (CCOs). The objective of this study was to evaluate the effect of that program on prescription opioid use and outcomes.
OREGON STATE
aithority.com

