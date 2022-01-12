Optimizing care coordination to address social determinants of health needs for dual-use veterans

Anna Steel ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-9802-36031, Helen Hopwood2, Elizabeth Goodwin3 &. BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 58 (2022) Cite this article. Residential homes provide accommodation and assistance with personal care only and are not required to have registered nurses on site. However, their residents often have a combination of comorbidity, polypharmacy, frailty and mental-health conditions with poor access to healthcare to meet these needs. Integrated healthcare for older people is a key NHS priority in the Long-Term Plan and the Five-Year Forward View. We describe development and implementation of multi-disciplinary intervention to integrate healthcare and promote interprofessional education.

