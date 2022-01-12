Analysis of the implementation of an innovative IT solution to improve waiting times, communication with primary care and efficiency in Rheumatology

Sustained and controllable local gene therapy is a potential method for treating osteoarthritis (OA) through the delivery of therapeutic microRNAs (miRNAs) to targeted cells. However, direct injection of crude miRNAs for local gene therapy is limited due to its inadequate transfection efficiency, easy inactivation, and short half-life. Here, a multifunctional gene vector, arginine, histidine, and phenylalanine-modified generation 5 polyamidoamine (named G5-AHP), was employed to form G5-AHP/miR-140 nanoparticles by forming a complex with microRNA-140 (miR-140). Then, the nanoparticles were entrapped in hydrogel microspheres (MSs) to construct a "nano-micron" combined gene hydrogel to alleviate the degradation of articular cartilage. Monodisperse gelatin methacryloyl hydrogel MSs were produced under ultraviolet light using one-step innovative microfluidic technology. Evenly dispersed MSs showed better injectability in sustainable and matrix metalloproteinases (MMPs)-responsive degradation methods for local gene delivery. The G5-AHP/miR-140 nanoparticles released from the MSs exhibited high gene transfection efficacy and long-term bioactivity, facilitated endocytosis, and thus maintained the metabolic balance of cartilage matrix by promoting the expression of type II collagen and inhibiting the expression of a disintegrin and metalloproteinase with thrombospondin motifs-5 and MMP13 in chondrocytes. After injection of the "nano-micron" combined gene hydrogel into the articular cavity of the OA model, the gene hydrogel increased G5-AHP/miR-140 nanoparticle retention, prevented articular cartilage degeneration, and reduced osteophyte formation in a surgically induced mouse model of OA. The present study provides a novel cell-free approach to alleviate the progression of OA that shows potential for locally injected gene delivery systems.

