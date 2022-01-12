ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Multidisciplinary residential home intervention to improve outcomes for frail residents

By Anna Steel ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-9802-3603
BioMed Central
 3 days ago

Anna Steel ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-9802-36031, Helen Hopwood2, Elizabeth Goodwin3 &. BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 58 (2022) Cite this article. Residential homes provide accommodation and assistance with personal care only and are not required to have registered nurses on site. However, their residents often have a combination of comorbidity,...

bmchealthservres.biomedcentral.com

MedicalXpress

COVID-19 hospitalization costs, outcomes in 2020 improved over time

A new study published in Advances in Therapy provides the first comprehensive analysis of the hospitalization costs for COVID-19 patients, factors associated with costs and length of stay, and the monthly trends of costs and length of stay from April to December 2020 in the United States. A multidisciplinary team...
HEALTH SERVICES
BioMed Central

Transformational Change in maternity services in England: a longitudinal qualitative study of a national transformation programme ‘Early Adopter’

Large system transformation in health systems is designed to improve quality, outcomes and efficiency. Using empirical data from a longitudinal study of national policy-driven transformation of maternity services in England, we explore the utility of theory-based rules regarding ‘what works’ in large system transformation. A longitudinal, qualitative case...
HEALTH
BioMed Central

Improving hospital-based processes for effective implementation of Government funded health insurance schemes: evidence from early implementation of PM-JAY in India

Government-sponsored health insurance schemes (GSHIS) aim to improve access to and utilization of healthcare services and offer financial protection to the population. India’s Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) is one such GSHIS. This paper aims to understand how the processes put in place to manage hospital-based transactions, from the time a beneficiary arrives at the hospital to discharge are being implemented in PM-JAY and how to improve them to strengthen the scheme’s operation.
HEALTH SERVICES
targetedonc.com

Case 3: Multidisciplinary Care in HCC Management

Aparna Kalyan, MD: Before we talk about treatment, I want to get an idea from each of our panelists about your multidisciplinary clinic is run. We’re all different in terms of how we’re set up, and it’s a key point to keep in mind when we’re treating this cancer.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Social Care#Home Care#Polypharmacy
BioMed Central

What motivates physicians to propose private services in a mixed private-public healthcare system? A mixed methods study

BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 51 (2022) Cite this article. Implementation of private elements, including private insurances, in public healthcare system is now common in many countries, and its impacts have been well studied. Little, however, is known about the motives leading physicians, major role players in the system, to promote the usage of private services. The aim of this study was to explore the various motives leading physicians within public systems to propose private services to their patients, while examining the possible associations to their specialty and level of commitment.
HEALTH SERVICES
BioMed Central

Optimizing care coordination to address social determinants of health needs for dual-use veterans

BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 59 (2022) Cite this article. Veterans increasingly utilize both the Veteran’s Health Administration (VA) and non-VA hospitals (dual-users). Dual-users are at increased risk of fragmented care and adverse outcomes and often do not receive necessary follow-up care addressing social determinants of health (SDOH). We developed a Veteran-informed social worker-led Advanced Care Coordination (ACC) program to decrease fragmented care and provide longitudinal care coordination addressing SDOH for dual-users accessing non-VA emergency departments (EDs) in two communities.
HEALTH SERVICES
BioMed Central

The deployment of balanced scorecard in health care organizations: is it beneficial? A systematic review

Faten Amer ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-5214-37971,2, Sahar Hammoud1, Haitham Khatatbeh1,. BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 65 (2022) Cite this article. Balanced Scorecard (BSC) has been implemented for three decades to evaluate and improve the performance of organizations. To the best of the researchers’ knowledge, no previous systematic review has performed a comprehensive and rigorous methodological approach to figure out the impact of BSC implementation in Health Care Organizations (HCO).
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Labour says NHS ‘pushed to breaking point’ as GP services suspended

A move by GPs to focus only on the most serious cases shows that NHS services have been “pushed past breaking point”, Labour has claimed.Scottish Labour MSP Jackie Baillie criticised changes in NHS Lanarkshire which will see GP surgeries move to a “managed suspension of services”, which will mean doctors will only focus on the most urgent and time-critical care.The health board declared a black alert – the most severe warning it has – in October last year but the Scottish Labour deputy leader and health spokesperson said NHS Lanarkshire had gone further and had to brief staff on its...
WORLD
BioMed Central

Do pharmacy practice standards effectively describe behaviour? Reviewing practice standards using a behavioural specificity framework

BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 71 (2022) Cite this article. Guidelines and practice standards exist to communicate the conduct and behaviour expected of health care professionals and ensure consistent quality practice. It is important that they describe behaviours explicitly so they can be interpreted, enacted and measured with ease. The AACTT framework specifies behaviour in terms of the: Action to be performed, Actor who performs the action, Context where the action occurs, Target who the action is performed with/for and Time when the action is performed (AACTT). It provides the most up to date framework for specifying behaviours and is particularly relevant to complex behavioural problems that involve sequences of behaviours performed by different people. Behavioural specificity within pharmacy practice standards has not been explored.
HEALTH
The Independent

‘No payments’ for unvaccinated healthcare staff sacked in mandatory jab plans

Unvaccinated healthcare staff in England face being sacked without an exit payment, an official document shows.Frontline staff must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 with two jabs by April 1 – meaning they must have had their first vaccine on February 3.Healthcare employers have been told that from the following day – February 4 – unjabbed staff should be invited to a meeting and told that a potential outcome may be dismissal.Whilst organisations are encouraged to explore redeployment, the general principles which apply in a redundancy exercise are not applicable here, and it is important that managers are aware of thisGuidance...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Only a handful of Covid patients in ICU have Omicron and most are unvaccinated with underlying health conditions as Delta drives hospitalisations - NOT the new variant - as man, 80, becomes the first in NSW to die with it

The first major study into Omicron in Australia has revealed the new variant is responsible for very few hospitalisations and the majority of those are unvaccinated. NSW Health released data on who is actually sick with Covid even as cases surge, finding Delta is responsible for most of the state's severe cases.
WORLD
Sentinel

Health alert: Health recalls a drug against an infection on urine

A Spanish Agency on Medicines with Health Products (AEMPS) anordna launched a health alert . On this case, at the beginning of this new year 2022 has withdrawn a batch of drugs against the infection of urine . Specifically, sony ericsson deals with capsules against a infection on urine on...
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

Guidance offered for managing pain in patients with cancer and OUD

The appropriateness of strategies for managing cancer pain in individuals with advanced cancer and opioid use disorder (OUD) is addressed in a consensus statement published online Dec. 28 in JAMA Network Open. Jessica S. Merlin, M.D., Ph.D., from the University of Pittsburgh, and colleagues developed a consensus statement on the...
CANCER

Comments / 0

